Chichester City beat Selsey to lift Dave Kew Cup

Chichester City celebrate winning the Dave Kew Cup / Picture: Neil Holmes

Chi started brightly with Clack having an effort tipped over in the opening couple of minutes. At the other end Selsey’s Ryan Morey weaved skilfully past several opponents only to be tackled by first Ben Pashley, then Ryan Davidson, and finally Lloyd Rowlatt. Clack went close once again – striking a free kick against the woodwork.

Selsey weren’t far away from breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes, but a firm drive veered inches past the left-hand stick, just before Overton pulled a shot on the turn wide as well. A nice passage of play ahead of the drinks break earned Chi a corner which Clack swung in, and then Clack found Overton with a decent cross only for the striker to be flagged offside.

Next, Morey had an attempt deflected for a corner which the back line cleared easily enough. Pashley then cut out a pass intended for Akil Alleyne before Rob Hutchings steered the ball out for a corner after a bit of pinball in the box. Morey drilled a shot wide and Clack struck one straight into the keeper’s gloves as Chi probed.

Overton subsequently linked up with Clack, but fired a powerful effort off target. Kieran Magee came out to punch away a delivery from the right, and Ryan Pennery was denied by an impressive block. Clack put the Oaklands Park outfit in front five minutes before half time after good work from Joe Clarke.

Pennery had the ball in the back of the net but it was chalked off for offside and then forced the keeper into a fine stop before Clack had an effort saved. Overton headed a Hutchings’ corner over and Pashley came out on top in a duel with Morey. Pennery slid a measured through ball to Haitham and the No11 doubled Chi’s advantage before Overton made it 3-0 on the half time whistle.

Rowlatt had his pocket picked after the restart and a poor back pass from Davidson gave Magee something to think about. Haitham then forced Magee’s counterpart into another save before Alleyne scored the goal of the game with a fierce strike that brushed Magee’s glove. Chi, who brought on three players at the break, rang the changes on the hour mark introducing seven more.

And one of these, Dunn, headed over an Alex Weinberger corner before new boy Bello made it 4-1 with a crisp finish. Two minutes later Dunn grabbed Chi’s fifth. Weinberger spurned an opportunity with 12 minutes to go and then picked out Theo Bennetts who headed off target. A determined run by Weinberger and a delicious slide-rule pass teed up Bello, who might have scored a hat-trick, but he couldn’t finish things off this time.

Bradley Higgins-Pearce caught substitute keeper Ollie Carroll out with a free kick that curled into the top right-hand corner at the death.

Chi welcome English Universities to Oaklands Park on Tuesday 19th July (Kick Off 7:45pm) and Christchurch on Saturday 23rd July (Kick Off 3pm).