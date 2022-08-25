Chichester City boss: First 10 games are vital

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their latest success was a 2-0 home FA Cup preliminary round victory over Knaphill last weekend, which has set up a first qualifying round visit to Leatherhead.

That came after a win and a draw in their opening two league games.

Now City host Corinthian on Saturday and go to Lancing on Monday aiming to keep up their early momentum.

Chichester City put Knaphill under pressure in the FA Cup | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford: “We’re all right at the moment but need to keep it going.

"The first ten games in any season are vital. They set the tone for the rest of the year.

"If you can be well-placed in the league ten games in, you have set yourselves up for a good campaign.”

A goal by in-form new recruit Conrad Honore and a Matt Kellet-Smith own goal – both in the second half – clinched the win over Knaphill, with Rutherford admitting City were not at their best.

"We didn’t start well and weren’t great in the first half,” said the manager.

"We controlled most of the game without being a real threat but would have been very disappointed to have lost.

"Leatherhead in the next round will be a difficult tie. They’ve been a step three side until recently and I think will have a good season. But at this stage of the cup, we’re glad to be through.”

Having lost defender Connor Cody to injury, City’s squad is otherwise in good shape for the weekend.