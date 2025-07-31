Chichester City boss is apprehensive about new Isthmian premier campaign

Miles Rutherford admits he is apprehensive about Chichester City’s second season in the Isthmian Premier Division – despite a fine pre-season for his squad so far.

The Oaklands Park boss warns the division is likely to be tougher than ever as a number of step three clubs go full-time.

City defied the odds and the doubters last season to finish sixth in their first season after promotion from the Isthmian South East.

Their latest friendly brought a 1-0 home win over Southern League Premier South side Gosport Borough last Saturday courtesy of a Lewis Rustell goal.

Chichester City on the attack in their friendly with Gosport Borough | Picture: Neil Holmes

It was their fourth win in an unbeaten run of five friendlies.

Their final warm-up game is at home to new tenants Bognor tomorrow evening, when they’re hoping for a bumper crowd.

Rutherford said: “We’ve played okay in pre-season. We’ve been good at keeping the ball, we’re working hard and the attitude is good.

“But you can’t get carried away.

“We’ve got Jimmy Wild out until Christmas or even January and it’s not easy to replace someone who scores 25 or more in a season. We’ve got options and we’ll hope that others step up in his absence.

“I’m apprehensive about the league. It will be really strong this year – there are teams going full-time and a lot of clubs spending money and wanting to be up there.

“We’ll give it our best shot of course and try to keep our heads above water.”