Chichester City boss: We can’t afford to throw games away

Chichester City manager Miles Rutherford reflected on a last-gasp defeat at Potters Bar and admitted: We threw it away.

He revealed the management team were highly frustrated at the end of the 4-3 defeat as it was a game they felt they should have won – and told the players so.

Rutherford said City’s squad had done well in their first season in the Isthmian premier but had to stamp out the unnecessary ‘moments’ that were costing them points.

After Potters Bar went 1-0 up, Jimmy Wild levelled – then put City ahead from the spot before half-time with the hosts down to ten men.

Emmett Dunn makes it 3-3 for City at Potters Bar | Picture by Neil Holmes

Potters then took a 3-2 lead but Emmett Dunn levelled, only for Chi to concede a 93rd-minute goal that left them empty-handed.

The loss left them 15th in the table and they’ll look to put it behind them at home to Hastings United on Saturday and away to Cray Wanderers on Tuesday.

Rutherford said: “It was extremely frustrating to come away from Potters Bar with nothing.

"We were really good in the first half and went 2-1 up against ten men and it should have stayed like that until half-time but we conceded in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

"We’d been by far the better team but then seemed to change our outlook – maybe we were thinking it was going to be easy, which you just can’t do.

"We got it back to 3-3 then threw it away in the last couple of minutes. There was a lot of frustration from us at the end of the game, a lot.

"It’s worth saying again – we are pleased with what the team have done in general this season, but these little moments are hurting us.

"When we’re playing top teams – as we showed against Billericay and Dartford – we’re on it, but it feels like sometimes against lower-placed sides we’re not at the same level.

"We’re not beating ourselves up about it because we know what we’re capable of.”

It’s a struggling and managerless Hastings side who visit Oaklands on Saturday but Rutherford knows they will be tough opponents. And that’s the first of six games in 19 days to round off 2024.