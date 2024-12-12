Chichester City take on Hastings United | Picture: Neil Holmes

Miles Rutherford has admitted Chichester City are in a relegation battle – along with more than half the teams in the Isthmian premier division.

And the manager says they have enough characters in the camp to face the survival fight head-on.

He was speaking after two defeats in four days – 3-2 at home to Hastings United and 1-0 at Cray Valley (see a report at the end of this article on the defeat to Cray) – made it three straight losses for City, leaving them 17th in the table and only six points above the relegation zone.

There are only ten points between Hendon, in 10th, and Cheshunt, who occupy the top place in the bottom four. And Rutherford said all teams in that bracket knew they had a battle on their hands.

Against Hastings, who were playing their first game with new manager Danny Searle in the dugout, City went 2-0 down but goals from Lloyd Rowlatt and Jimmy Wild early in the second half made it 2-2.

Hastings won the game at a wet and windy Oaklands Park with a Davide Rodari goal 18 minutes from time. In a tight game at Cray Wanderers on Tuesday night, Nathan Jeche’s 77th minute goal was the only one of the game after both sides had a man sent off, Ryan Davidson seeing red for City after two bookings.

Rutherford said: “We’ve lost three in a row and we should have done better in those games.

"We’re not playing as well as we can. We’re playing well in stages but we’re losing concentration and conceding goals at vital times.

"We’re in a relegation fight – but so are about 15 teams. We knew from the moment we got promoted we’d be in a battle for survival this season and nothing’s changed.

"We have to fight for every point. We are not going to panic but we are very up and down at the moment and know we need to improve and be more consistent.”

Next up come two Sussex derbies in a week. City visit fifth-placed Lewes on Saturday then host Whitehawk – one of five teams below them in the table – in what feels like a massively important game on Tuesday night.

Davidson willl miss Tuesday’s game through a ban and Rutherford and coaches Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick have a couple of injury issues to check at training tonight.

Here is Ian Worden’s report on Cray Wanderers 1 Chi City 0…

Nathan Jeche’s lone strike in the 77th minute condemned Chichester to a third odd-goal loss on the bounce as ten-man Cray Wanderers moved above Miles Rutherford’s men in the league.

There were three changes to the starting XI that lined up in that 3-2 defeat by Hastings United at Oaklands Park at the weekend as Ryan Davidson, Joe Clarke and Mo Jammeh came in for Ben Pashley, Curtis Da Costa and Lloyd Rowlatt who dropped to the bench.

Rob Hutchings, partnering Davidson in central defence, shepherded an early Wands’ ball out for a goal kick and Emmett Dunn made a good early tackle too. Joe Moore and Ethan Prichard combined for a decent cross and then Kieran Magee had to clear a ball intended for Jeche in the third minute.

Prichard and Isaac Bello hooked up down the left flank for a delivery which was too deep for Dunn. Top scorer Jimmy Wild had a speculative shot on the turn before Darion Dowrich and Lateef Adaja posed a threat in a Cray move on the wing.

Finlay Chadwick got Chi going once more when he one-twoed with Prichard up against Ike Orji who moments later played a probing ball forward. And then Clarke picked out Wild who was offside anyway.

Magee pulled off the first save of the night after Adaja cut inside and unleashed an effort that forced the Chi keeper to use all his reflexes. Next, a combination of Magee and Davidson denied Charlie Edwards after a long upfield punt on 11.

Prichard hit a long ranger some way off target and the influential Adaja’s cross/shot got cut out for a corner which Nyren Clunis took and Cray skipper Tom Bonner had a go with a diving header. The hosts pressed again when Chadwick impeded Adaja and the No7 took a quick free kick to Clunis who curled an attempt narrowly wide of the mark.

Magee then took easily as Orji crossed following a Davidson slip and significant Chi possession at the mid-point came to nothing before Clarke made a firm block to prevent a move featuring Dowrich and Adaja once again. Jeche won a set piece on the edge of the box which Chi dealt with before Dowrich and Josh Williams set Jeche up for a shot that wouldn’t quite sit for him, and the ball went down and then over the bar.

Bello struck a poor cross at the other end and the dangerous Jeche beat Dunn but fizzed one wide. On 27 minutes Cray were reduced to 10 after referee Jordan Crossley dished out a straight red to Quade Taylor for a challenge on either Prichard or Wild. The Chi free kick with both Wild and Prichard off the pitch came to nothing and then Chadwick had an opportunity but it looked like a handball.

34 minutes in and Dunn hit a cross beyond Wild; Bello lost control; and Moore won a throw off Jeche. Hutchings and Dunn then exchanged a neat pass and Prichard went over in the box – no pen according to Mr Crossley. Dowrich skipped past Chadwick although his run was curtailed by Clarke and Bonner had another header which was comfortable for Magee.

Prichard tried to lob Shaun Rowley on 41 but the keeper got an outstretched glove to the ball. It all got a bit scrappy for a couple of minutes as neither side probed cleanly. Prichard hit one high over the bar as we moved into four minutes of time added on – this would be extended however.

Bello bombed forward and won Chi a corner which Prichard took and both Moore and Clarke had goes, with a shot and a header respectively. And then Chadwick went down for some time after being caught by Bonner and Lloyd Rowlatt eventually came on to replace the injured midfielder. Davidson, who’d picked up a yellow card in the first half, was dismissed in the third minute of the second period for a challenge on Jeche.

With Chi down to ten-men as well as Cray, a super pass sent Bello scampering down the left wing. He cut inside and fired one just over the bar before Clarke got well up on Jeche. Hutchings then made a decent tackle and a reverse pass from Jammeh to Rowlatt led to a forward ball to Wild.

Prichard had a shot 10 minutes in which the keeper blocked and at the opposite end Clunis struck one wide of the post. Next, Hutchings and Bello did effectively in clearing and Prichard delayed after an exchange between Wild and Jammeh produced a knock on. On the hour Jammeh got in smartly to break up a Wands’ attack and Magee claimed Clunis’ cross.

Chi earned a corner next and Rowlatt played a sharp pass to Dunn, although the Sussex side couldn’t profit. A Hutchings’ mistake led to a poor Magee clearance before a battling Moore won a throw in. Clarke, superb in the air, headed clear once again and Hutchings played a forward pass to Wild just a bit too close to Rowley.

The hosts rang the changes on 72 with Toby King coming on for Edwards before Bello cut in on a Jammeh pass and struck an effort wide. Rowlatt got booked for a foul on Adaja and then Magee made a punch of sorts but Jeche was first to the loose ball and rifled it home.

Da Costa replaced Bello a minute or so later as Chi rejigged before Rowlatt had a shot blocked. King dragged an effort wide and Dunn won the visitors a goal kick. Next, Olly Munt came on for Jammeh and Rowlatt had a pass blocked and Dunn hit a poor ball.

The Canadian won a throw seconds later as we moved into four minutes of additional time. An offside Wild hit an air-shot and Munt’s cross was out of reach of both an advanced Hutchings and Wild as the clock ticked down.

Chi drop to 17th place in the league as a consequence and travel to high-fliers Lewes on Saturday (3pm).

Chi City: Magee, Dunn, Bello, Moore, Davidson, Hutchings, Chadwick, Clarke, Wild, Jammeh, Prichard. (Horncastle, Munt, Pashley, Da Costa, Rowlatt).