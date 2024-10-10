Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City are hopeful of extending their best-ever FA Trophy run after producing a late show to see off Herne Bay.

Goals in stoppage time by Isaac Bello and Mo Jammeh clinched a 2-0 win in Saturday’s third qualifying round tie at Oaklands Park – putting City into the competition’s first round for the first time.

They have been handed a long trek to face fellow step three side Plymouth Parkway in the next round on October 26.

That’s now the only cup competition they’re left in after Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to Horsham in the Sussex Senior Cup – perhaps no bad thing as it gives them plenty of time to concentrate on an Isthmian premier campaign that has started well.

Mo Jammeh strikes to put City 2-0 up versus Herne Bay | Picture: Neil Holmes

City manager Mikes Rutherford said much of the performance against Horsham was better than the one versus Herne Bay.

"We should have been in front at half-time againat Horsham – the first half was one of our best performances,” he said.

“Credit to Horsham, they held on then improved. But we were very pleased with our night’s work.

"The Herne Bay game was another where we’ve got the result but have been disappointed at our display – which shows how far we’ve come. But we’re in the next round and would like to go further still.”

City coach Danny Potter said their efforts against Dom Di Paola’s Hornets showed how much Chi had improved since playing them in a 2-1 loss in the league at Horsham in August.

"It showed real progress, and had we not made so many changes, maybe we’d have won,” Potter said.

"But having only one cup competition left to think about is no bad thing in terms of the focus we need also to give the league matches.

"We’ve never been this far in the FA Trophy and it’s a competition that step three clubs can go far in with good draws and a little luck, and it generates nice prize money.

"In the league we’re now looking at what we need to do between now and Christmas.”

On Saturday, City head to Cray Valley PM – who were promoted with them from the Isthmian south east last season and are two places above them in sixth. Potter added: “It’ll be a good test for us and we know we can’t rest on our laurels.”