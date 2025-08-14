Chichester City bosses were content with two points from their opening two Isthmian premier games.

But they plan to step up work on the training ground to make sure they take more of their goalscoring chances.

A Lloyd Rowlatt goal earned a 1-1 draw at home to highly fancied Folkestone in Saturday’s opening game, then City drew 0-0 at Whitehawk on Tuesday night.

Both performances were solid – either could have brought a win – but with top striker Jimmy Wild likely to be out until February as he recovers from knee surgery, scoring is a worry.

Chi City do battle with Folkestone | Picture: Neil Holmes

City manager Miles Rutherford said: “It’s not been a great start, but it’s not been bad either. We’ll be a few games in before we can judge too much.

"We showed good character to come from a goal down against Folkestone, then Whitehawk might have been the better team first half but we came into it and should have taken chances and won it.”

Coach Darin Killpartrick said it was always going to be tough to replace a prolific scorer but they’d continue to work hard at training to give themselves the best chance of taking a decent proportion of created chances.

They’ve also been missing another key forward, Ethan Prichard, for the past two games but he should be fit to return for Saturday’s visit to Hashag United.

Killpartrick said: “We were happy with a point against Folkestone – they’re going to be right up there this season. They had the better of the first half, we had the better of the second.

"Our fitness levels were good, our building and creating was good but we are going to have to look at how we finish.

"We need to get bodies into the box and put away chances.

"That was evident at Whitehawk too, where I felt we edged it. Their keeper made a couple of great saves and we were disappointed not to take three points. But it’s early days for all of us and we’ll see where we are after ten or so games.”

Hashtag are a side who – like City – pushed for a play-off place last season and Killpartrick said Saturday’s visit would be tough.