Chichester City are relishing their best-ever FA Trophy run – and looking forward to a big club payday when they host Worthing in the next round.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals by Emmett Dunn, Isaac Bello, Curtis Da Costa and Jimmy Wild earned a 4-0 first-round win at Plymouth Parkway on Saturday.

Monday’s draw handed City a home tie with National League South Worthing in round two, to be played on Saturday, November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should give the club their biggest Oaklands Park crowd of the season, while there will be another £3,750 in prize money for the winners – to add to the £3k City scoop for their win at Parkway.

Isaac Bello scores as Chichester City ease past Plymouth Parkway in the FA Trophy | Picture: Neil Holmes

Before then Chi have plenty of Isthmian Premier action to focus on – starting with a trip to Canvey Island this Saturday – their fourth straight Saturday on the road – and a home clash with Horsham next Tuesday.

City coach Darin Killpartrick said: “The scoreline didn’t reflect the game against Parkway. They were a good team and gave us a tough first 30 minutes but we were ruthless in front of goal.

"We had to change the type of press we normally use but the players did that themselves – they adapted within the game which as a coach I’m over the moon to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal Isaac scored was a lovely passing move, one of our best goals this season.”

Killpartrick said everyone at the club was loving the Trophy run: “We’ve never got this far before and the tie against Worthing is an incredible one for the club but a really challenging one for the team.

"We’re being red-lined every week and for the first time as a coach I’m having to reduce the intensity of some of our training because of it.

“The players are giving it everything but we have to manage their workload and the behind-the-scenes are doing some incredible, insane work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League action resumes Saturday with City, in 12th, visiting ninth-placed Canvey on Saturday. Then it’s a third game of the season against Horsham, who are eighth, on Tuesday. Killpartrick said: “There’s not one game you can say is a little easier.”