Jimmy Wild has picked up the Isthmian League golden boot award – and has been tipped to carry on his goalscoring exploits when he returns from knee surgery.

The Chichester City striker scored 25 Isthmian premier goals in 2024-25 to finish as the division’s top scorer.

And after he picked up his prize at the league’s annual dinner last weekend, City coach Darin Killpartrick said Wild could yet get even better.

Wild’s goals were a key factor as City won promotion from the Isthmian south east division in 23-24 – and were just as important as they finished sixth in their first season at step three, going close to grabbing a play-off spot.

Jummy Wild receives the Isthmian premier golden boot | Picture: Lyn Phillips

His tally came despite missing the final eight games with an injury that’s set to keep him out until December.

City coach Darin Killpartrick said everyone at Oaklands Park was proud to see Wild pick up the golden boot.

"I’ve known Jimmy a long time and know what he’s capable of,” said Killpartrick, who also coached him at Bognor some years ago.

"His goal record speaks for itself but I do think there’s still more to come from him – he can still get better.

"Being top scorer in a league we’d never played in as a club before is an incredible achievement and we’re going to miss him while he’s out injured. But he’ll come back strong, I am certain of that.”

City return to pre-season training next Tuesday with boss Miles Rutherford confident most of last season’s squad will still be with them for another bid for glory.