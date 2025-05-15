Chichester City coach: We know second step-three season will be hard

Danny Potter says Chichester City enjoyed proving plenty wrong in their first season at step three of non-league – but know it will be tough to shine again next year.

The City coach is proud of the effort everyone at Oaklands Park had put into a season which ended with the team finishing sixth in the Isthmian premier – only just missing a play-off place.

It came a year after they won promotion from the south-east division via the play-offs, itself seen as an over-achievement.

But Potter, who will soon sit down with manager Miles Rutherford and coach Darin Killpartrick to plan City’s bid for more success in 2025-26, warned there could be no resting on their laurels.

Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick

"We enjoyed the season and everything we achieved,” Potter said. “We proved a lot of people wrong. The expectation at the start was that we’d learn a lot and aim to survive, and we’ve ended up doing much more.

"That’s down to a lot of people, from the players to all those behind the scenes. We’re lucky to have a link with the university which gives us access to people who have helped with everything from physio and analysis to strength and conditioning.

"We’ve done it with a small squad – we used 21 players, which I believe is the lowest number in the division. And what a journey those players have been on with us – some of us were here in our county league days, which ended only six years ago.

"They’ve embraced it. We have such a good group of coachable players. They listen, learn and adapt.

"And once again we hope to keep most or all the squad together for next season.”

There is talk of City – and possibly the likes of Bognor and Littlehampton – being moved into the Southern League for 25-26, but nothing is definite.

But Potter said whichever step-three division City were in, it would be hard.

"We’re realists and have a cautious eye on next season,” he said.

One man whose influence is still felt at City is Graeme Gee, their assistant manager who died just over a year ago. “He was in our thoughts all season and played a huge part in all we have achieved,” Potter added.