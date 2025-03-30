Chichester City complete double over Lewes to keep up Isthmian premier play-off hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City completed a league double over Lewes at Oaklands Park thanks to a Lloyd Rowlatt goal, a magnificent 40-yard lob from Lewis Rustell and a close range strike by Joe Clarke.

City were without injured top scorer Jimmy Wild, keeper Kieran Magee, skipper Rob Hutchings and forward Ethan Prichard but overcame this for a win that kept them on Dover’s tails in the race for a play-off spot.

A fine header from Ben Pashley cleared the danger as the visitors pressed 60 seconds in and then Rustell got flagged offside twice at the Archery End.

Bello intervened to prevent another Lewes’ move before Mo Jammeh did the same and raced down the left only to lose control.

Bello hit an effort off target on nine minutes before Rowlatt broke the deadlock with a nice finish from outside the box in the 13th minute.

Bello had a couple of shots blocked then Ryan Davidson got clattered. MoM Emmett Dunn played a long back-pass to Magnus Norman and his counterpart Toby Bull did well to get off his line and snuff out the threat posed by Rustell.

City won the first corner which Dunn couldn’t quite get hold of effectively when the loose ball fell to him. Tolu Ladapo was adjudged offside and a Jammeh pass to Dunn was too strong.

Jammeh was presented with a decent opportunity, although he didn’t elect to fire first time. Rowlatt whizzed one wide of the mark before the away team earned their first corner and captain Danny Bassett’s cross went out for a goal kick.

Bull had to respond quickly when one of his defenders almost diverted the ball into his own net. Seven minutes ahead of the break Jammeh blocked Matt Warren’s delivery.

Jammeh might have doubled the lead in the 40th minute but a defender made a timely interception and a linesman decided Ladapo was offside as the Rooks sought an equaliser.

Dunn and Pashley prevented Ladapo and Warren causing any trouble, and on the stroke of half time Bello launched a bomb of a throw into the box but the Rooks backline cleared.

Jammeh was impeded on 48 minutes and a subsequent Pashley pass to Bello was too strong.

Rustell scored a contender for goal of the season from fully 40 yards with an unbelievable lob that caught out a back-pedalling Bull.

Alfie Allen forced a lovely save out of Norman and Dunn picked up the game’s only booking for a foul on Warren.

A Moore mistake provided Bassett with a half chance only for Davidson to clear – as did Rowlatt when a short corner came to Bobby Unwin.

Clarke grabbed the third as a Bello throw was headed on to the woodwork and the midfielder reacted first to stab home.

Dunn went on a lung-bursting run but couldn’t get his shot off before Allen pulled an effort wide and Moore cleared. Bassett was pulled up for offside on 68 and Rustell was exchanged for Olly Munt.

Norman gathered a Peter Ojemen cross after he combined with Bassett and Marcus Sablier, and the Lewes No6 struck a wild effort wide of the goal.

The Chi custodian dealt with Bassett’s hit easily enough before a coming together of Da Costa and Warren didn’t lead to a penalty, although the Chichester player had to receive treatment.

A bit of wrestling between Dunn and Ladapo came to nothing. Bello’s shot was blocked by Bull as we went into the last two minutes of normal time.

Moore put an end to Ladapo’s attack and sub Shae Hutchinson was felled on the edge of the 18-yard box. Norman collected Warren’s delivery on 92 and both teams exchanged free kicks before the end.