Chichester City celebrate taking the lead in their home clash with Sittingbourne | Picture: Neil Holmes

Miles Rutherford & Co fielded the same starting XI that lined up against VCD Athletic for a 5-3 win in South East London a week earlier.

The Kent side came into this encounter on the back of three straight league defeats whereas their in-form opponents had lost only once in a decent sequence of eight matches in all competitions.

Chi keeper Kieran Magee sent Ryan Davidson down the right in the third minute but he couldn’t pick out Ethan Prichard. Prichard then tried to find Kaleem Haitham with a cheeky back-heel that Brickies defenders tidied up. The visitors countered through play-maker Correy Davidson whose measured pass got Mario Quiassaca in only for the striker to commit a foul.

Sittingbourne, with electric pace up top, won the first corner of the game when Alexander Addai broke down the flank. Davidson delivered this and Magee claimed comfortably. Next, skipper Josh Clack flicked the ball on to Joe Clarke who caught Donvieve Jones and became the first player of five to go into Ben McDonald’s book.

MOM Ethan Robb gave away a set piece 60 seconds later which Youssouf Bamba took and Jones crashed one into the side-netting. A poor Magee clearance caused the hosts some trouble but Magee redeemed himself and raced off his line well-out to get the ball out for a throw. Davidson broke down the right flank only for the move to fizzle out.

Patient build-up from Chi on 13 minutes led to Prichard feeding a forward pass that was just a bit too strong. At the other end, Davidson and Quiassaca hooked up with the former lifting the ball on to the roof of the net. An attack featuring Prichard, Clack and Rob Hutchings unravelled before Jones and Addai combined for a high cross which Magee gathered.

Adam Biss then made a timely tackle on Bamba and Robb cracked a long-ranger which Matthew Cafer managed to hang on to. Chi spurned an opportunity of sorts at the mid-point when Prichard found Clack but there wasn’t enough power on the delivery for the Chi captain to get any meaningful purchase.

Biss was at it again, blocking a fierce Bamba effort and excellent awareness from Connor Cody allowed him to steer the ball out for a corner as Davidson and Bamba threatened. And then came the save of the match where Magee spectacularly finger-tipped Bamba’s shot on to his crossbar. Cody blazed an attempt over; Clack dragged one wide; and Prichard had a shot blocked.

Jones crossed to Addai who forced Magee into a save with his feet. Robb got behind Bamba’s drive and conceded a corner that the Sittingbourne No11 took only for Matthew Attenborough-Warren’s back-heel to not come off. The same Brickies player pulled an effort off target and Prichard, leaning back, fired over the frame of the goal.

Davidson then passed to Prichard but his final ball wasn’t precise enough, before the Brickies’ Davidson found Bamba who cut inside and pulled a fine stop out of Magee. Chi forced their first corner five minutes ahead of the break. This fell to Clarke and Cafer gathered a tame shot with little trouble. A Magee ping got Hutchings scampering down the left for a second corner only for Haitham’s cross-shot to skew harmlessly away.

Rowlatt replaced Clarke at the interval and Cody’s firm but fair challenge on Quiassaca one minute in broke up an attack, and after good work from Haitham a Prichard lay-off to Clack teed up an opportunity but there wasn’t sufficient power or direction on his shot this time. Robb’s delightful pass to Prichard set up a chance for the Chi No11 who got a fortuitous bounce only for Mr McDonald to judge he fouled the last man.

Addai then bought a soft set-piece which Davidson delivered dangerously for Magee to get an important glove on and concede a corner. Hutchings was composed on 56 minutes as Attenborough-Warren and Bamba pressed, shepherding the ball back to Magee before Bamba’s skilful turn on a six-pence wasn’t matched by his consequent pass.

A bit of pinball in the Brickies’ box was followed by a Bamba cross which Magee plucked and then Robb almost found Clack with a raking pass only for Cafer to beat the Chi skip to the ball. The hosts might have taken the lead on 62 when Hutchings set Clack up for a header that cannoned back off the bar.

And moments later it could have been 1-0 to Sittingbourne as Magee nearly got caught out by a free-kick from some distance but the Chi custodian back-pedalled and clawed it away. The subsequent corner came to nothing and despite quick feet Attenborough-Warren’s shot was always rising.

Callum Overton came on for Haitham with 20 to go just before Davidson forced Magee into another save. A mistake by Chi’s Davidson led to a foul on his namesake. Hutchings mopped up and after nice control almost got Overton in. Next, on 78 minutes, a Clack cross reached Prichard but the surprised youngster failed to make a connection.

And then Rowlatt put Chi in front with an effort that looped over Cafer – the midfielder’s second goal in three games. A super block by Robb denied the Brickies an immediate reply ahead of another change for the home side as Lewis Hyde replaced Prichard with Chichester looking to protect their advantage.

It wasn’t to be however as Pont got on the end of Davidson’s 89th minute set-piece to level things up as the hosts, who surrendered two late goals against high-flyers Chatham Town a couple of weeks ago, once again dropped points. The final chance came and went when Clack couldn’t pick out an advanced Cody who’d gone on a lung-busting run.

A draw was probably a fair result at the end of the day and means that Chi leapfrog VCD into fifth place. The Oaklands Park outfit welcome Isthmian premier league Margate on Tuesday in the third round of the Velocity Cup (7:45pm).