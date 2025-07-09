Lewis Rustell arrowed Chi in front on 11 minutes, before James Hammond capitalised on a defensive error to equalise for the Hornets.

Horsham saw a close-range Jake Elliott goal ruled out before the break after the referee spotted a foul in the build-up.

Chichester netted what proved to be the winner on 63 minutes courtesy of Billy Vigar.

National League South new boys Horsham continue their pre-season campaign at home to Walton & Hersham this Friday evening (7.45pm).

Chi, meanwhile, entertain Havant & Waterlooville in a friendly this Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Chichester City edge out Horsham FC in pre-season - the match in 23 pictures Horsham FC’s first pre-season friendly of the summer ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Chichester City. Photo: John Lines

