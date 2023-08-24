Miles Rutherford is hoping a temporary move to Bognor’s Nyewood Lane can inpsire his players – and not lift the opposition quite as much.

Chichester City will be playing home fixtures at the home of the Rocks for the first half of the season while a new 3G pitch is laid at their Oaklands Park home.

The first one is a Sussex derby in the Isthmian south east division on Saturday against Lancing – and Rutherford says it’s important City do what they can to feel at home at the Nye Camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have had a sluggish start to the season, exiting the FA Cup, drawing their Isthmian opener but securing Velocity Trophy progress last Saturday in a penalty shootout win at Broadbndge Heath after a 1-1 draw in which Conrad Honore scored.

Chi City in action in the Velocity Trophy at Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Neil Holmes

After hosting Lancing at Bognor on Saturday, City make a quick return to Broadbridge Heath in the league on Bank Holiday Monday.

Rutherford said: “We’re not playing very well so far – we’ve not started well.

"We’re not as fit yet as we should be. It will come, and hopefully soon, but we are still a bit behind where we should be after a disruptive pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now we also have the challenge of playing home games at Bognor.

"Our home form was very good last year – whereas away from home we were not as strong – so we have to hope that effectively playing all games away won’t work against us.

"We have to think of Bognor as home. It’s a nice pitch and ground and hopefully that will lift our players.

"The worry is that other teams also like playing at places like that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutherford is a former Bognor player, as is City coach Darin Killpartrick, who spent nearly two decades there as player, coach and manager.

They hope their connections will boost crowd numbers, with some Rocks fans who do not go to away games turning out to give the ‘other green and white team’ some support.

City coach Danny Potter said: “We hope as many of our fans as possible can get over to Bognor, and that we’ll pick up a few new fans too.