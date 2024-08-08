Chichester City hope for solid start - and big crowd - on Isthmian premier debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City head into their Isthmian premier debut on Saturday insisting: We’re as ready as we can be.

They’re at step three of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their history after their against-the-odds promotion via the Isthmian south east play-offs last term.

Manager Miles Rutherford has repeatedly said it’s going to be tough for them to compete in a division full of bigger clubs with larger budgets and fan-bases.

But City revel in being the underdog and they are vowing to fight for every point in an effort to survive at the higher level – starting with their opening game at home to Canvey Island.

Chi City in pre-season action v Portchester | Picture: Martin Denyer

And they are hoping local football fans get behind them in big numbers home and away, as they did at the end of 2023-24 when the play-off spot was secured and promotion was won in the final at Three Bridges.

Rutherford said: “We’re ready to go and looking forward. We know how tough it’s going to be and you could look at the fixture list and think ‘Where are the points going to come from?’

"But we will work hard and fight for every point, that’s all we can do.

"We have a settled squad and we know what their strengths are and what we will get from them and we have faith in them.”

City have added only former Littlehampton player Dion Jarvis to the ranks and he’s set for his competitive debut on Saturday against an Essex side they have never played competitively before.

But the City team will have a familiar look, with only a couple of last season’s squad having moved on.

Right back Ryan Davidson is away but everyone else is fit and available and Rutherford hopes Oaklands Park’s first step three match will be an occasion to savour.

"It’s nice to be starting at home and we’d hope for a decent crowd – we are going to need as many people as possible to support us this season and help give us a chance. We don’t want to be outnumbered every week.

"Everyone at the club, on and off the field, has worked so hard to get where we are now and we want to make the most of it.”

After the opener, City head to Horsham on Tuesday night.