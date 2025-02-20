Just as losing can become a habit for football teams, ‘not losing’ can also become the norm.

It’s a trend Chichester City have built in what’s now an 11-game unbeaten run.

So even when they went 1-0 then 2-1 down at home to Cray Valley on Saturday, hope was not lost.

And sure enough Miles Rutherford’s side twice battled back to equalise and claim a share of the spoils in Oaklands Park’s clash of the Isthmian premier surprise packages. Both promoted from the south east division at the end of last season, Cray Valley are fourth and City eighth with 12 games to go.

Chichester City in action against Cray Valley PM at Oaklands Park | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford was pleased with the point and said: “It was nice not to lose. It’s been a while since we last lost a game and it’s been a great run.

"It goes without saying that the longer we can remain unbeaten, the better.”

The draw with Cray Valley – courtesy of goals late in each half by Charlie Bennett and Joe Moore – came four days after a creditable 0-0 draw away to leaders Dartford.

Rutherford said: “We could have won either game and we could have lost either game. But where I felt we edged it at Dartford, against Cray Valley it was very even.

"We’re doing okay and we’ve done what we set out to do, which was to get 45 to 50 points to stay up.”

Last year City produced a late-season surge that got them into the Isthmian south east play-offs – but Rutherford brushed aside talk they could do the same again this term.

In fairness that does look a big ask – there are seven strong sides ahead of City going for the title and four play-off spots, and they are currently seven points off fifth place.

And their next task is against the side immediately above them, at home to Hashtag United on Saturday.

Rutherford is pleased to see crowd sizes habe gradually increased over the season and hopes for another big turnout this weekend.

"We had 500 on Saturday and that was a good number for that game. We hope people are coming to see us and like what they see and keep coming back.”

With big crowds in mind, Rutherford said he hoped Bognor could pull off the great escape. “I think it’s good for both clubs to be in the same division," he added.