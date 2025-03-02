Chichester City bounced back to winning ways through top scorer Jimmy Wild’s 27th goal of the season after Ethan Prichard crashed in the opener only for Soul Kader to equalise three minutes into the second half.

City made two changes to the starting XI which lost to Hashtag United last time out five minutes into stoppage time.

Kieran Magee lined up between the sticks as usual with Ryan Davidson, Ben Pashley, Curtis Da Costa and skipper Rob Hutchings in the back four. Joe Moore and Isaac Bello were accompanied by replacements Emmett Dunn and Mo Jammeh in midfield and forwards Prichard and Wild started up top, with Charlie Bennett and Lloyd Rowlatt dropping to the bench alongside Olly Munt, Joe Clarke and Jake Scrimshaw.

Chi started brightly and Hutchings went on a decent run two minutes in to find Davidson who picked Prichard but Cray snuffed out the danger. Ike Orji crossed only for the Sussex side to win a goal kick.

Ethan Prichard celebrates Chi City's opener - picture by Neil Holmes

Bello launched a couple of long throws in the opening five that the Wands cleared and keeper Shaun Rowley claimed Prichard’s delivery.

A coming together between Da Costa and Lateef Adaja saw the City centre back receive the only yellow card of the game. Captain Frankie Raymond played the dead ball to Orji, who blasted one off target.

Jammeh and Prichard played a neat one-two and the latter smashed the ball in beyond the despairing Rowley to give Chi the lead on 12 minutes.

Chi cleared a Josh Williams’ cross as Cray sought to get back into it. Then Dunn, Bello and Wild hooked up and won Bello a throw which he launched and the visitors smuggled away. Ater a lovely Moore tackle Dunn, Davidson, Hutchings and Wild combined but Rowley made a final interception.

Jimmy Wild has just grabbed the Chi City winner - picture by Neil Holmes

Williams and Ezechukwu Ebuzogeme linked up and the Cray No18 had a shot which Magee saved. The Chislehurst-based side twon the first corner of the game which Raymond took and Pashley and Hutchings cleared.

Pashley did well to shrug off Nyren Clunis, who then combined with Williams – but Magee gathered the cross with no trouble.

After another corner, Kader went down in the box looking for a penalty – nothing doing according to referee Patrick Nixon.

Moore and then Pashley were on handas the away team posed trouble and Adaja won a set-piece on the edge of the box which Raymond fired over the bar.

On 40 minutes Dunn had a speculative shot after good work from Wild and Prichard, although it was always drifting wide.

The London side started the second period with a smart Kader goal on 48 to make it all square.

A foul by Pashley on Kader led to a Wands’ free-kick which Raymond took. This came to nothing and Magee also claimed safely as Williams whipped another cross in.

Pashley tried to find Wild with an intelligent pass but Rowley intervened. But on 57 there was nothing Rowley could do as a super pass from Bello set Wild up for what proved the winner.

Darion Dowrich recovered effectively after Dunn and Prichard combined and Chichester defended resolutely to nullify a move involving Ebuzoeme, Raymond and Adaja.

Clarke came on for Da Costa before Dunn made three great interventions and Taylor broke things up when Prichard, Jammeh and Hutchings linked up.

Scrimshaw replaced goal scorer Prichard on 71; and George Penn came on for Orji.

A decent pass from Jammeh almost got Scrimshaw in but the ball bobbled up. Magee gathered a Clunis cross before the Cray No11 fouled Hutchings down the wing. Pashley took the free kick and Bello nodded on for Scrimshaw to win a throw.

Hutchings hit one high and wide after a clever Chi move and Victor Damyanov replaced Williams before Dowrich won the visitors a corner which Remi Sutton headed over.

Damyanov spurned two good chances, the first of which was cleared practically off the line. MoM Davidson booted the second away.

In the final minutes, Rowlatt replaced Wild and Pashley made a timely clearance to prevent an equaliser. Two lovely blocks stopped the visitors getting back on level terms.