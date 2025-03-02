Chichester City pass 50-point milestone with win over Cray Wanderers - the match in pictures

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Cray Wanderers took them on to 52 points and left them eighth, just five points off the play-off places – with any lingering relegation worries long behind them.

Ethan Prichard gave them a 12th minute lead and after Soul Kader levelled for Cray three minutes after the break, Jimmy Wild struck his 27th goal of the season to restore the lead just before the hour – and it proved the winner.

Get the latest from Oaklands Park in the Chichester Observer on Thursday but in the meantime check out Neil Holmes’ pictures from the win on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page of images.

1 . Chichester City v Cray Wanderers pictures by Neil Holmes (8).jpeg Chichester City v Cray Wanderers, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

2 . Chichester City v Cray Wanderers pictures by Neil Holmes (3).jpeg Chichester City v Cray Wanderers, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

3 . Chichester City v Cray Wanderers pictures by Neil Holmes (2).jpeg Chichester City v Cray Wanderers, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes