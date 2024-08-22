Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City, Bognor Regis Town, Pagham, Midhurst, Selsey, Infinity and Bosham have all been in action over the past week – here’s your full round-up.

Chichester City slipped to their first home defeat of the season as Carshalton Athletic made them pay for mistakes.

It finished 3-1 to the visitors at sunny Oaklands Park as Miles Rutherford’s team lost their second game in row, having won their first ever game at step three on the opening day of the season.

Steve Gody gave Carshalton a 30th-minute lead but Mo Jammeh levelled four minutes before the break.

Chichester City attack v Carshalton Athletic | Picture by Neil Holmes

It looked anyone’s game for a while but Thomas Stagg scored twice in the final 20 minutes to seal the points for the visitors.

City boss Miles Rutherford – as reported on the back page – felt his team deserved something from the game but were punished for two mistakes that led directly to goals.

City go to Dover on Saturday and host Bognor on Monday in a big early double test of their credentials at this level.

Hastings 2 Rocks 2

Selsey take on Pagham in the RUR Cup | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Isthmian premier

A Tommy-Lee Higgs penalty and a late Callum Barlow strike meant that the points were shared at the Pilot Field, giving the visitors their first point of the campaign after losing the opening two matches at Cheshunt and at home to Lewes.

Blake was able to welcome back influential central defender Craig Robson from injury but was without crocked Tommy Block and Dan Gifford.

Robson earned fulsome praise from the manager for his star-man performance.

After a goalless first half in which the Rocks enjoyed some good possession and looked comfortable against the side sitting at the top of the table, things took a turn for the worse for Blake's men after the break.

Davide Rodari cashed in on a poor clearance from Rocks keeper Joe Besant to give the hosts a 1-0 lead on 48 minutes and he was on hand to double the lead with 15 minutes to go.

He smashed home from close range to score a goal that the home fans surely believed had sealed the deal.

But the Rocks showed tremendous spirit to get back in the game and got their rewards when Jasper Mather was upended in the box and Higgs converted the penalty.

Sub Barlow, on for Lucas Pattenden after 20 minutes, popped up to tuck the ball away and bring the visitors level on 83 minutes and Bognor held on to earn a point.

Midhurst and Easebourne were without a game last Saturday but won 1-0 at Infinity in the RUR Cup on Tuesday night.

Now there is a busy bank holiday weekend ahead at the Rotherfield.

Sutton Athletic visit for an FA Vase first qualifying round tie on Saturday, then the Stags host Horsham YMCA in the SCFL.

Selsey slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Reigate Priory in Division 1 of the SCFL – despite leading 2-0 at the break. Bradley Higgins-Pearce and Max Davies were their scorers before it all went wrong.

Pagham are through to the next round of the RUR Cup after a 1-o win at Selsey on Tuesday night.

Tom Jefkins got the only goal on a night when ten-man Pagham made it hard for themselves.

The Lions had no game last weekend but return to SCFL premier action on Monday at home to Shoreham.

Oakwood 1 Infinity 6

SCFL Division 1

Tommy Tierney scored two and Angelo Harris and Liam Brewer one each as Infinity won well at Oakwood.

Boss Rich Bessey said: “We started the game with lots missing from our squad and some recalled players. We controlled the game well and showed good attacking play but found ourselves 1-0 down early.

“A water break was perfectly timed as I made sure the players knew I was not happy and highlighted some clear errors in our style.

"We found ourselves 2-1 up at half-time but I wasn’t happy. I took off two players and made some firm comments.

“We then got on the ball and ended up with another 6-1 win against what I felt was a good side. We played superb football and scored two own goals due to a hard press.”

Infinity lost 1-0 to Midhurst in the RUR Cup on Tuesday.

Bosham lost 2-0 to Capel in SCFL Division 2.

They look to kick-start their campaign at TD Shipley on Saturday and at home to Chi City B on Monday.