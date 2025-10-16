We’re playing on because we have to – and we’re doing it with Billy Vigar in our thoughts.

That’s Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford’s outlook as the team tackle a busy schedule of fixtures with the death of their popular striker still obviously very clear in their minds.

Billy, 21, died in hospital five days after suffering a significant brain injury when he crashed into a pitch perimeter wall in Chi’s match at Wingate and Finchley on September 20.

The tragedy has stunned everyone who knew Billy – and Rutherford has spoken about a hard-working, talented footballer who got on with everyone.

One of many tributes to Billy Vigar at Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

"It’s obviously hard for everyone at the moment. You have to get on and play games – and Billy’s family have said they want us to play – but it’s not easy,” Rutherford told us.

"You just don’t expect someone to die from an injury they get while playing football. It doesn’t happen, but it has happened.

"The best thing you can do is carry on playing, and we’re doing it with Billy in our thoughts.”

Rutherford recalled how City gave Billy a trial in the summer when they were alerted he was available after an injury-affected spell at Hastings United.

Billy Vigar playing for Chichester City in pre-season | Picture by Neil Holmes

He said the ex-Arsenal academy forward was short of match sharpness at first but built that up with hard work in pre-season, then proved his worth in the team with his goals and all-round play.

"He was such a quiet lad, but his personality started to come through over time with us,” Rutherford said.

"He was a lovely lad, easy to get on with and keen to learn and improve as a player. He got on with everyone – and everyone got on with him.

"He never moaned about anything and was a pleasure to work with.”

There was the poignant sight of his No9 shirt near the dugouts on Saturday when Chichester City took on Lewes in an Isthmian premier match.

City won 3-0 with goals by Lloyd Rowlatt, Theo Bennetts and Ben Pashley. They’re at home to Billericay on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports say Wingate & Finchley have demolished the wall involved in the tragic incident.