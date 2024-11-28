Chichester City proving they can live with Isthmian League’s bigger teams

Four points out of six from back-to-back home games against Billericay and Dartford show how far Chichester City have come in their first season in the Isthmian premier.

That’s coach Danny Potter’s verdict after a superb four days in which City fought back from deficits against the two step three big hitters to claim a creditable win and draw.

Billericay scored first on Saturday but Jimmy Wild and Ethan Prichard’s goals made it 2-1 by the 30-minute mark and Prichard struck again in the second half.

Prichard was on target again on Tuesday night with City’s first after Dartford led 2-0 at the break – then set up Isaac Bello for a deserved equaliser.

Delighted Potter said: “If you go back even two or three years ago, the thought of us playing Billericay and Dartford would have meant cup games.

"But now we’re going head to head with them in the league and picking up four points out of six against two of the strongest teams in the league.

"It shows what huge stirdes we’ve made as a team and a club, and everyone here has played their part in that.”

Potter felt the team were good value for both results: “We’d performed really well in the Trophy tie with Worthing and we carried that into the Billericay game and then into Tuesday’s game.

"Dartford probably deserved to go two up but we changed our shape a little and started to play to our strengths. The momentum was with us in the second half.

"We’re showing a lot of character and belief and when we have the ball we are a match for anyone. But we know we’ve not cracked it – we have to maintain these standards in every single game.”

Potter reiterated that City’s success was not just down to the players on the pitch – it was also down to all the fitness and wellbeing work done with them off the field by a dedicated backroom team.

The schedule continues to be intense as they look to maintain their position well away from the drop zone. They go to Potters Bar on Saturday and have six games in December, including clashes with Hastings, Lewes and Whitehawk.