Miles Rutherford praised his Chichester City players for showing a reaction to their worst display in ages – then challenged them to maintain their higher standards.

The Chichester City boss said their performance in last week’s 4-0 home Isthmian premier loss to Hashtag United was ‘awful’ with almost every man having an off-day.

The management team wanted a reaction in last Saturday’s FA Trophy second round tie at home to National South side Worthing – and despite City losing 3-2, they feel they got it.

It took an 87th minute Danny Cashman strike to put Worthing through after Ethan Prichard and Emmett Dunn had scored for City.

Chichester City take on Worthing in the FA Trophy at Oaklands Park | Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford liked what he saw – and wants those levels, rather than the ones on show against Hashtag, repeated when Chi host fourth-placed Billericay on Saturday and mid-table Dartford next Tuesday.

He said: “We were awful against Hashtag – it was our worst performance for a long, long time. We upset a few but said out of the 11, only one played to his capabilities.

"But that was the first time that had happened in a long time – in years, really. We knew it would happen at some point, you just have to hope it doesn’t happen over and over.

"So we wanted a reaction against Worthing – a team we knew we’d have to play very well against. And we played well.

"We could and should have been more than 1-0 up in the first half and when you’re not clinical against a side like that, they’re always likely to punish you.

"They took their chances to go 2-1 up but we kept on battling and we were disappointed to get back to 2-2 then let one in very late.

"We now need to maintain those standards as we have some very difficult league games coming up.”

Rutherford was delighted to see a crowd of 1,100 inside Oaklands Park for the Worthing tie, and said he hoped what the home fans saw from City would tempt them back to other games.

Squad-wise City have steered clear of a long injury list but left-back Rob Hutchings has one more match of a three-game ban to serve.

City go into Saturday in 14th place.