Chichester City share Isthmian spoils with Dulwich Hamlet

It finished goalless between Chichester City and Dulwich Hamlet in an end-to-end encounter as Miles Rutherford’s team returned to Isthmian premier division action.

Kieran Magee and Emmett Dunn returned to the starting XI and Curtis Da Costa was on the bench with Theo Bennetts, Mo Jammeh, Lewis Rustell and Misha Djemaili.

Jamie Horncastle kept his place alongside Ben Pashley in the heart of the defence with skipper Rob Hutchings and Ryan Davidson the full-backs. Joe Moore lined up as the holder and Isaac Bello, Rowlatt and Dunn completed midfield with Olly Munt and Ethan Prichard up front.

Rutherford’s men began brightly and Hutchings won a corner in the first minute which Prichard wasted. Magee was out smartly to clear as the Londoners pressed, then Giovanni Palmer was flagged offside as a well-marshalled Chi backline did their jobs.

City on the atack against Dulwich Picture: Neil Holmes

Pashley went down for a knock and received physio treatment before his captain held off Sol Baugh. A poor ball in by the Londoners’ Lonit Talla was easy enough for Magee.

On 13 minutes Alfie Payne had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for offside. Hutchings’ misplaced back pass went out for another Dulwich throw that Chi dealt with and at the other end Prichard got past his marker but dived rather awkwardly.

Prichard earned City another corner off the visitors’ right-back which he struck too deep before Amadou Kassarate was caught offside. Then Prichard fired one off target after Bello launched a bomb and Davidson needlessly fouled Palmer when he drove down the flank.

Captain Nyren Clunis spurned a Dulwich opportunity in the Chi penalty box following a decent first touch.

Chichester City and Dulwich Hamlet do battle at Oaklands Park | Picture: Neil Holmes

Davidson got a talking to by referee Jordan McRitchie just after the half hour and Payne’s resulting set-piece was diverted for a Dulwich corner which Magee claimed. Bello needed treatment with eight minutes to go until the break.

Kassarate was in two minds and his shot was blocked on 39 and a lovely delivery from Hutchings’ free-kick was cleared by the visitors.

Prichard might have netted the opener but his shot on the turn was well saved by Hamlet keeper Toby Bull. An elbow to Davidson’s face led to another break in play as he received some attention.

In time added on, a chance fell to Rowlatt but his hit was blocked.

Less than 60 seconds after the restart Rowlatt nearly got on the end of a long ball. Then Moore was dispossessed when Chi pressed again.

Decent defending denied Rowlatt again five minutes in before Prichard’s cracking shot was saved by Bull and Munt hit his follow-up wide when it seemed easier to score.

Prichard was muscled off the ball by Michael Chambers before Magee came out sharply to clear a threatening through ball.

On 56 minutes Palmer was replaced vt Tom Chambers for Dulwich.

Dunn blazed one over the woodwork at the Tennis Club End and the heavens opened and heavy rain lashed down on the Oaklands faithful.

Djemaili came on for Rowlatt with an hour or so on the clock. Munt sent over a great delivery after Prichard and Hutchings interlinked before MoM Hutchings’ cross was cleared.

Munt was replaced by Rustell and Djemaili got barged off the ball by Chambers before Joseph Adewunmi was booked.

Prichard raced into the area but lost the ball as it ran out of play with 14 to go. Next, Hutchings’ wonderful hit from outside the box thumped the bar and Dunn hooked Chamber’s delivery away before a brilliant block from Horncastle denied Hamlet.

Magee denied Clunis with an impressive stop and the Chi No1 clawed away a set-piece.

Hutchings’ cross was claimed by Bull and Rustell was beaten to Djemaili’s inviting ball by the Dulwich keeper.

Nice play from Rustell teed Prichard up for a shot that was just wide and Bello headed over in time added on.

Chichester travel to Cray Wanderers on Saturday.