Chichester City slip to rare home defeat as Potters Bar snatch late winner

Potters Bar’s Rickie Hayles headed in the winner from a corner in the 86th minute to condemn Chichester City to only their second loss in 15 Isthmian Premier league games.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Stevenson had put the Hertfordshire side 1-0 up on 77 minutes before Chi sub Olly Munt levelled to make it all square.

City were forced to make several changes to the starting XI. The Lillywhites were missing injured keeper Kieran Magee so Dorking loanee Magnus Norman lined up between the sticks as he had in a 3-1 victory midweek against Folkestone, with Ben Pashley and Ethan Prichard also out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Scrimshaw, Charlie Bennett and Billy Williams joined Magee and Munt on the bench.

Ollie Munt fires in City's equaliser - picture by Neil Holmes

Joe Moore hooked away a Joe Payne throw-in in the first minute before Ryan Davidson headed clear. Early pressure was dealt with by the hosts as Ronnie Henry got in but the ball went out for a goal kick.

Emmett Dunn linked with Isaac Bello but Bar conceded a throw and Mo Jammeh and Chi skipper Rob Hutchings combined only for the visitors to cut it out and Steve Cawley won the first corner of the match.

Top scorer Jimmy Wild was flagged offside after Lloyd Rowlatt flicked the ball on to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayles got a talking to by the ref for a foul on Rowlatt and custodian Cian Moore cleared the set-piece for a Chichester throw.

Wild had more time than he thought when Bello and Rowlatt exchanged passes and shot wide of the mark. Payne picked up the game’s first yellow card after Joe Clarke went down following a fracas on 14 and then Wild had the ball in the back of the net but was deemed offside.

Stevenson caught Hutchings for a Chi set-piece and Davidson denied captain Joe Re on the goal-line. Centre back Curtis Da Costa blocked a Cawley effort.

Three chances came and went for Chichester as the ball pinballed around on 24 and ended up in Moore’s gloves. And at the other end Ikechi Eze hit one high and wide on the half hour. Wild picked out Bello who drove off target, and a Bar free-kick was turned away by Dunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decent delivery got easily claimed by Moore after Clarke, Jammeh and Dunn tried to get things going. Reece Beckles-Richards joined Payne in the ref’s notepad on 41.

The hosts started the second half the brighter as Rowlatt sent a header goalwards after a Bello bomb of a throw but the Scholars cleared.

Chi won a corner after Wild and Bello combined and then another which Rowlatt swung in only for Wild to head wide. Moore saved one on the line as Potters Bar threatened and Payne thumped in a wayward shot in the follow up.

Neat stuff from Dunn led to a Wild effort from outside the box before Re was booked. Wild spurned an opportunity to shoot first time after a fine Bello run and picked up a knock in the process and was replaced by Scrimshaw up top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowlatt got booked for an unfair challenge on Dylan Adjei-Hersey in the 67th minute before Hutchings blazed one over the bar and Beckles-Richards came off for Khale Da Costa. The Bar sub skewed an effort moments later and Eze hit a drive over. Munt replaced Jammeh.

Stevenson grabbed the opener on 77 minutes when he timed his run to perfection and outdid Davidson to strike home beyond the despairing Norman.

Potters Bar’s Da Costa twisted and turned as the visitors pressed again but the Chi back line managed to clear despite three attempts and a nice move by the hosts led to a super Scrimshaw chance that he fired wide.

Munt scored the equaliser, which was given after the ref consulted his assistant – the ball was clearly a foot or so over the Bar goal line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayles got booked and then unmarked, with four minutes of normal time to go, smashed in a powerful header from a corner to restore Bar’s lead – and City couldn’t find another equaliser in what little time remained.