Danny Potter has urged Chichester City’s players to make sure they enjoy a golden time for the club.

City are exceeding all expectations in their first season in the Isthmian premier division – sitting in sixth spot after a 1-0 win at home to Bowers and Pitsea made it six wins from the past seven games.

With more big tests to come – starting with a trip to Dulwich Hamlet on Satuday – Potter said it was important the hard-working squad took time to appreciate and enjoy the level at which they were now playing.

City’s bosses are not getting ahead of themselves: they know that despite their present position, a lean run of results could easily put them back in the bottom half or even third of the league.

And Potter said he, manager Mikes Rutherford and fellow coach Darin Killpartrick all had different outlooks on the unfolding season.

"Miles looks at it game to game, Dabba is very much looking at what we need to ensure we stay at step three, but my message to the players is to enjoy every game, enjoy the level they have earned the right to play at and the big clubs we’re facing and big grounds we’re going to,” he said.

It was Jimmy Wild’s 19th league goal of the season that earned the latest win, over Bowers, and that makes him the division’s joint top scorer.

Potter said Wild was having a great season but would be first to acknowledge the importance of the rest of the team.

"It was a really good team move for the goal but finished brilliantly by Jimmy. He is a player who comes alive in the box and is getting plenty of attention now,” Potter said.

"I felt we deserved the win but Bowers were a better side than their position in the bottom four suggests. They made it hard for us.”

City’s testing schedule continues now with three of the next four away from home. After the visit to Dulwich, they host Wingate on February 1 then go to Folkestone and Dartford on February 8 and 11.

"They’re all games versus sides well established at this level, some of whom have recently been in National South. So we’ll have to be at our best – and more clinical than we have been in some games.”

There are no new injury concerns and Potter said there could be a new addition to the squad, either by the weekend or after it.