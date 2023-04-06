Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford is hoping a midweek draw with Isthmian south east leaders Ramsgate can spark an upbeat end to the season – after a poor run which ended their play-off hopes.

Ethan Prichard scored twice – including one from the spot – as City led 1-0 and 2-1 against the Rams at Oaklands Park, but a late equaliser meant they had to settle for a point.

The result followed a run of five straight defeats which put paid to City’s hopes of ending in the top five, hopes which had come alive in a stunning run of seven wins and two draws.

Rutherford said he hoped the midweek point would inspire the players to go on another unbeaten run between now and the end of the campaign.

Chichester City and Ramsgate do battle | Picture: Neil Holmes

Chi have two Sussex derbies over Easter – they go to play-off-chasing Whitehawk on Saturday then entertain East Grinstead on Monday.

Rutherford said: “Losing three games in eight days in Kent at the start of March ended our season. It ruined the momentum we’d built up.

"We’ve struggled since then and when we went to Corinthian, who were bottom, last week, we were way short. We had players unavailable and had a bad day, losing 2-1. We were on a downer.

"But on Tuesday night against Ramsgate, we said to the players there’s no point just turning up for the final few games, and we then showed that when we work hard we can get results.”

Rutherford said City’s bosses had analysed their campaign and felt they should be in the play-off places. Had they taken six or so points, instrad of none, from those three Kent visits, they would still be in with a shout of the promotion knockouts

But he said the fact they were still on course for a top-half finish was creditable.

The club are already looking at the squad for next season as they aim to build on this season’s efforts – but admit it is not easy for them at step four of the non-league pyramid.

Rutherford said: “We hope to get the 4G pitch in some time next year and that will help us progress as a club.

"We’ve not got a big budget and it’s been a struggle but we have plans.”

Here is Ian Worden’s full match report from the Ramsgate draw…

Chichester had to settle for a share of the spoils at Oaklands Park against league leaders Ramsgate after the Kent side grabbed an equaliser with one minute of normal time to go.

Top scorer Ethan Prichard put Chi in front on the half hour following a superb one-two with captain Josh Clack only for Taofig Olomowewe to head home just before the break.

Prichard scored his eighteenth of the season in all competitions six minutes after the restart from the penalty spot after Lloyd Rowlatt was upended in the box. And just when it looked like Chichester might bounce back to winning ways following a run of five losses on the spin Tijan Jadama was in the right place at the right time to make it all square on 89 minutes.

How the reverse fixture ended nil-nil is anyone’s guess, but here a much-changed Chi starting XI from the one that lined up away in the middle of December put in a hell of a shift.

Without first team regulars Ryan Davidson, Jamie Horncastle, Connor Cody, Kaleem Haitham and Callum Overton the plucky scratch side deservedly led the table toppers twice. Ramsgate had the first decent chance sixty seconds in when Jadama’s free header from an Ashley Miller corner forced keeper Kieran Magee to punch clear.

The hosts then countered as Rowlatt found Prichard who played the ball out to Rob Hutchings on the left but the full-back couldn’t control his ping.

The Rams pressed again and Joe Clarke conceded a corner before Emmett Dunn gave one away on the other side which Miller took and Joe Moore got clear to Blaise Riley-Snow who cracked an effort wide. The visitors broke again with speed and Rowan Liburd blazed a Miller delivery over from a decent position.

Chichester won a corner on 13 which Rowlatt whipped across too deep and Gil Carvalho, the former Haywards Heath player’s shot was too hot to handle for Chi custodian Magee who gathered at the second attempt.

After a few free-kicks and some end to end stuff, Prichard earned the Sussex team another corner which failed to clear the first man and then might have got to an inviting delivery into the area from the left. Next, Hutchings fired one high and wide after a neat set-piece just before Chi broke the deadlock when an outstanding one-two between Clack and Prichard caught Ramsgate out and Prichard swept the ball beyond keeper Josh Bexon.

Dunn spurned an opportunity some five minutes later to double this advantage after good work from Prichard. And it was all square on the stroke of half time when Olomowewe headed in a third corner in as many minutes as the Rams knocked on the door.

Dunn and Moore had defending to do when Miller played in a nice free-kick after the visitors caught Chi cold on the break. Rowlatt got flattened in the penalty area by Thomas Carlse on 50 and referee Adrian Harris had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Prichard took the ball off Clack and duly sent Bexon the wrong way to make it 2-1. The hosts might have gone further ahead but Rowlatt struck a shot on the turn over moments later and Prichard should have pulled the trigger earlier.

A great save and stunning block, from first Moore and then Rowlatt, kept Ramsgate in it in the 57th minute just before Prichard tackled Jake McIntyre firmly but fairly. The Chi leading marksman shot inches awry, and then Bexon spilt a Hutchings’ delivery following a short corner routine off the training ground.

McIntyre and Carlse went into Mr Harris’ notepad in quick succession; Jack Paxman pulled one wide; and Magee got across his goal to claim with 15 to go. Olly Munt replaced the hard-working Ben Pashley who’d picked up a knock on 81. Dunn, on the line, headed a ball over his own crossbar and Magee claimed the resulting corner.

Jadama levelled things up on 89 with a header from another set-piece. Six minutes of additional time were signalled, and chances came and went for both sides – Magee got down well to a Jadama drive and Prichard pulled an impressive stop out of Bexon.

Olomowewe then might have smash and grabbed all three points but headed wide and Magee was forced into the save of the night with practically the last kick of the game. So, the run of five straight defeats is over. Promotion chasing Ramsgate go top on goal difference and Chi stay in tenth place.

Miles Rutherford’s men are away at Whitehawk, in third spot, on Saturday 8th April (Kick Off 3pm) and welcome East Grinstead to Oaklands Park on Easter Monday 10th April (3pm).

