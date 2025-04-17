Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford saluted his hard-working players and admitted: I can’t believe we’re still in with a shout at Easter.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City go into Good Friday’s home clash with Cheshunt (3pm) knowing a win will put pressure on Dover Athletic and Cray Valley PM in the battle for the final Isthmian premier two play-off spots.

Rutherford’s team are four points behind Cray and five behind Dover with three games to play, so need one of those sides to falter – and Dover visit Oaklands Park for the final game a week on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then it’s Cray Valley v Whitehawk and second-placed Dartford v Dover tomorrow and, on Monday, Chatham v Cray Valley, Dover v Hastings and Whitehawk v Chi.

Chichester City's staff join in a minute's applause to remember Graeme Gee, who died a year ago | Picture: Neil Holmes

City kept their fight going with a battling 1-0 win at Chatham Town last Saturday, Isaac Bello getting the only goal.

It was on a day when both teams paid their respects to Graeme Gee, the Chi assistant boss who’d died a year and a day previously.

Rutherford said it was a great result on a poignant day. And he pledged that the squad would keep fighting for a play-off place that no-one would have thought possible when their first season at step three began last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We were disappointed to lose at Hendon the week before but played well at Chatham.

Chichester City do battle with Chatham | Picture: Neil Holmes

"I’d say they edged possession and we edged the better chances. Neither team could say they were a lot better but we got the goal and defended well when we needed to.

"We just go into our final games trying to win them. We are dependent on other results.

"But just to be in with a chance at this stage is incredible really. Who’d have thought that if we still had something to play for at this late stage of the season, it would not be fighting to stay up?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutherford was delighted both Chatham and City remembered the first anniversary of the untimely death of his right-hand man Graeme Gee.

"He is always in our thoughts – not just on anniversaries – and you can’t help thinking how much he’d have enjoyed all we’ve achieved this season.”