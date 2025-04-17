Chichester City – the team who won’t give up on unlikely play-off dream
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
City go into Good Friday’s home clash with Cheshunt (3pm) knowing a win will put pressure on Dover Athletic and Cray Valley PM in the battle for the final Isthmian premier two play-off spots.
Rutherford’s team are four points behind Cray and five behind Dover with three games to play, so need one of those sides to falter – and Dover visit Oaklands Park for the final game a week on Saturday.
Before then it’s Cray Valley v Whitehawk and second-placed Dartford v Dover tomorrow and, on Monday, Chatham v Cray Valley, Dover v Hastings and Whitehawk v Chi.
City kept their fight going with a battling 1-0 win at Chatham Town last Saturday, Isaac Bello getting the only goal.
It was on a day when both teams paid their respects to Graeme Gee, the Chi assistant boss who’d died a year and a day previously.
Rutherford said it was a great result on a poignant day. And he pledged that the squad would keep fighting for a play-off place that no-one would have thought possible when their first season at step three began last August.
He said: “We were disappointed to lose at Hendon the week before but played well at Chatham.
"I’d say they edged possession and we edged the better chances. Neither team could say they were a lot better but we got the goal and defended well when we needed to.
"We just go into our final games trying to win them. We are dependent on other results.
"But just to be in with a chance at this stage is incredible really. Who’d have thought that if we still had something to play for at this late stage of the season, it would not be fighting to stay up?"
Rutherford was delighted both Chatham and City remembered the first anniversary of the untimely death of his right-hand man Graeme Gee.
"He is always in our thoughts – not just on anniversaries – and you can’t help thinking how much he’d have enjoyed all we’ve achieved this season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.