Chichester City too strong for Hastings United as play-off hopes gain momentum

a goal either side of half-time for play-off chasing Chichester City saw the West Sussex side leave Hastings United with all three points.

They became the 10th side to inflict defeat on Hastings at the Pilot Field this season,keeping up their hopes of a late burst into the Isthmian premier play-offs.

The result came as no surprise based on form coming into the game. Chichester had lost only two of their past 15 games, while Hastings had won just one of their past 14, that win coming against fellow relegation rivals Hendon three weeks ago.

The opening stages saw the hosts enjoy a spell of successive corners, although failing to yield any clear cut chances. The following period was more of a midfield battle, as Hastings lacked creativity in the final third.

A battle for the ball during Chichester’s 2-0 victory at Hastings - picture by Jon Smalldon

Davide Rodari saw his volley deflected narrowly wide from just outside the box. From the resulting corner Rodari again was involved, although struggled to find his feet quick enough to convert George Walker's cross from close range.

Chichester were gradually finding their feet, and it was not long before they were starting to dominate. Joe Clarke's low shot was blocked by Teddy Perkins before Issac Bello's cut-back was intercepted, the ball cannoning back off Clarke and narrowly over the bar.

While Hastings often utilise the long throw of Ollie Black, Chichester have their own version, and it became effective in the 38th minute when they found the breakthrough.

Bello's launch into the box was met by centre-back Curtis Da Costa, his towering header glanced into the far corner and past the onrushing Hastings keeper Louis Rogers.

Curtis Da Costa celebrates after heading home the opening goal - picture by Jon Smalldon

Holding the lead at half-time, the visitors began the second half as they ended the first. Bello this time found himself through on goal, although Rogers stood tall and was able to parry the ball away.

The hosts’ search for an equaliser continued to be in vain. Adam Lovatt's header was met by Rodari, who failed to generate enough power on the turn to beat visiting keeper Mangus Norman.

Just before the hour, Chichester scored the important second. After failing to connect with a teasing cross just minutes before, Mo Jammeh's ball into the box was met by Lloyd Rowlatt, who provided a low cross for Lewis Rustell to tap home from close range.

While Hastings were heading for a third straight 2-0 defeat, they began to show sparks of life as they searched for a consolation. Teddy Perkins volleyed a shot across goal, while full-back Alex Kpakpe drove forward, his eventual low shot being well held by Norman.

The Chichester keeper was again called into action shortly after, pulling off a terrific save to prevent Rodari's shot hitting the net.

After being caught out at the back, Hastings defender Jamal Lubanga pulled down Rustall, although the referee deemed their was enough cover to avoid a straight red. The resulting free kick nearly led to a third as Rustell's header down caused a scramble, the ball eventually bouncing over the bar.

In the last few minutes, Chichester keeper Norman handled outside the box as he came to clear a long ball forward, which resulted in a yellow card despite the home team's protests. Another late chance for the visitors saw a Bello cross deflected up and narrowly over the bar.

In front of 822 fans, Chichester got back to winning ways and with Lewes at Oaklands Park on Saturday, the Lillywhites find themselves two points away from 5th place Dover - the final play-off spot.

For Hastings, their three-year stay in the Isthmian Premier becomes more vulnerable. They are 10 points off safety, with seven games to go.