A brilliant free-kick by skipper Rob Hutchings just before half time and an 86th minute winner from Ethan Prichard, together with some resolute defending, earned Chichester all three points at Carshalton as they finished the year in ninth place in the Isthmian premier division, three points off the play-off spots.

There was just the one change to the Chi starting XI as Mo Jammeh came back into midfield with Prichard dropping to the bench.

Hutchings played the ball forward towards striker Jimmy Wild in the first minute but Udoka Chima got it back to Mackenzie Foley in the Robins’ goal. Right-back Ryan Davidson passed back to keeper Kieran Magee 60 seconds later to snuff out a Carshalton threat.

Luke Cook conceded a throw which Hutchings took and Wild and Emmett Dunn closed down Mason Saunders-Henry. Jammeh and Isaac Bello hooked up but Foley gathered and Ben Pashley, accompanying Curtis Da Costa in the centre of the Chi back four, headed a cross calmly to Magee.

Chichester City at Carshalton, where they pulled off a fine win | Picture: Neil Holmes

Hutchings struck the post with a tremendous effort and Carshalton had the ball in the back of the net on nine minutes but Cook was flagged offside.

The home team won a set-piece for a foul by Dunn on Fabio Camacho-Saraiva which Lloyd Rowlatt bravely blocked for a throw. Then Hutchings crossed after good work between Rowlatt and Bello and another move at the opposite end involving Oluwafokayo Atewologun and Cook resulted in a goal kick.

Bello, trying to get forward, was denied easily enough by Foley and the hosts won a corner thanks to Luke Read which Camacho-Saraiva delivered only for a Chi player to get fouled.

A super Chichester move involving Joe Clarke, Bello and Rowlatt might have ended in a spot kick for the visitors but referee Callum Peter wasn’t interested. Both Bello and custodian Foley received treatment following their collision.

City close in on a winner at Carshalton | Picture: Neil Holmes

Hutchings defended impressively to hold off Kwaku Frimpong and Darnell Goather-Braithwaite tried his luck from distance with a speculative attempt that Magee initially mishandled and then gathered.

As we approached the interval Clarke cut out a Carshalton pass and found Bello, who was fouled. Hutchings took the free-kick magnificently and all Foley could do was get a despairing glove on it as the visitors took the lead.

Wild had a shot on the turn which Foley was alert to and moments later failed to get any real power on another go as the half-time whistle went.

After the break Bello combined with Wild for a reverse pass that ended in a Foley save and a Chi corner. Rowlatt played the ball back in and Davidson headed over the bar.

Hutchings calmly chested back an Abdul Sankoh cross to Magee and Clarke picked Bello for a lovely shot which Foley was equal to this time and conceded a corner.

The hosts snuffed out the danger posed by Jammeh when Chichester got a decent move going on the hour. Rowlatt, Wild and Bello linked up before Jammeh was impeded.

Magee had to get out to tackle Cook and Jammeh couldn’t make a solid connection following a neat exchange between Rowlatt, Bello and Dunn.

On 68 Wild couldn’t get enough power to threaten Foley before the hard-working Bello was replaced by Prichard.

Dunn, Prichard and Wild probed for a cross with no end product before Rowlatt’s fierce shot was saved by Foley. Goather-Braithwaite cut inside and attempted to lob Magee but to no avail. Olly Munt was introduced for Rowlatt.

Camacho-Saraiva dragged his team back into it with an excellent equaliser on 83 – but Foley slipped up in the 86th minute and Prichard was on hand to punish him with what proved to be the winner.

The Chi keeper claimed Sanders-Henry delivery in time added on as Chi held on for their 10th point from 12.

City: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Dunn, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Clarke, Wild, Rowlatt, Jammeh. (Horncastle, Munt, Moore, Prichard).