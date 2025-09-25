Chichester City v Lewes postponed in wake of serious head injury suffered by City striker

Chichester City’s match at home to Lewes – planned for Saturday – has been postponed as the club continue to try to come to terms with the horrific injury suffered by striker Billy Vigar at Wingate and Finchley last weekend.

The 21-year-old suffered a significant brain injury when he crashed backwards into a wall after trying to keep the ball in play while running at speed.

He was treated by physios and an ambulance and air ambulance crew, then taken to hospital.

Chi City said on Monday he was in intensive care and in an induced coma, and there were no guarantees about the outcome. There has been no further update issued since then.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City earlier this season | Picture: Neil Holmes

It always looked likely that Chi’s game with Lewes this coming weekend would be called off and confirmation of that came on Thursday morning from City themselves in a short message on social media.

Lewes boss Bradley Pritchard, speaking to us before the postponement was confirmed, said he was wishing Billy all the best and had sent Chi City boss Miles Rutherford a message of supporting, saying the Rooks were happy to go with whatever decision was made about Saturday’s game.

There is no news yet of what is likely to happen regarding their planned home match with Cheshunt.

News of Billy’s injury sparked a flood of messages to him and Chi City from other clubs – including Arsenal, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings, all of which he has played for, plus many more around the country.