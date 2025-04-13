Chichester City win at Chatham on day Graeme Gee is remembered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isaac Bello’s goal and a well-disciplined performance all round allowed Chichester City to do an Isthmian premier division double over Chatham – on the day City remembered assistant boss Graeme Gee a year after he died.

All the teams in the top five of the Isthmian premier won so Chi remain sixth, four points off Cray Valley PM, who are in the final play-off spot.

Keeper Kieran Magee and skipper Rob Hutchings returned to the starting XI to accompany Ryan Davidson, Curtis Da Costa and Ben Pashley at the back.

Joe Moore dropped to the bench and Emmett Dunn moved up into midfield alongside Mo Jammeh, Joe Clarke, Bello and Lloyd Rowlatt with Lewis Rustell up top in place of the injured Jimmy Wild.

A minute’s applause to mark a year since Graeme’s passing took place before kick-off.

Chi might have fallen behind after 30 seconds when Freddie Sears, former Ipswich and West Ham player, followed up a couple of shots and turned the ball beyond Magee only for the officials to chalk it off for an infringement.

Kasim Aidoo won a throw and Sears got clear again but Magee was untroubled. Dunn fouled home captain Jack Evans and Jammeh cleared after Harry Webster’s free kick.

Magee denied Evans while a Hutchings free-kick went straight into Henry Molyneux’s gloves. Bello hooked away Lewis Chambers’ throw-in and Davidson headed clear as Chambers and Simon Cooper combined.

Pashley saw off pressure from John Ufuah before Bello and Cooper went down for some lengthy treatment.

Jammeh, Bello and Rustell exchanged passes but the move petered out after a handball. For the hosts, Jordy Robins beat Bello but not Rowlatt as Chatham probed.

Molyneux got out smartly to concede a throw when Rustell threatened. Da Costa headed away after Jamie Yila and Cooper attacked down the right flank and Cooper’s effort was blocked.

Reece Butler’s effort was blocked by Clarke and Chi won their first corner which Rowlatt took before a foul in the box.

Chi earned another corner after Rowlatt skipped past two challenges and at the other end Yila spurned a free-header.

Butler won the ball with a lovely header but the final pass to Sears had too much on it before the Chats earned a free kick on the edge of the penalty area which Evans thumped into the wall.

Bello launched three long throws and a Hutchings corner was met with a fierce shot that Molyneux did well to save. In the 43rd minute Chi took the lead when out of nothing Bello dinked the ball over Molyneux.

Rowan Liburd replaced Robins at half-time. Pashley cleared a 48th minute corner and when Evans threatened, Hutchings diverted it back to Magee as Chi dug in.

Bello almost doubled the lead but fired wide after neat play with Rowlatt. Davidson got away with one after a strong tackle on Liburd nine minutes into the half that home fans felt was a penalty.

Magee made a classy save to prevent Ufuah from equalising before Yila’s cross was cleared by Davidson. Magee was called into action once more to deny Webster, palming the ball out for a corner.

Molyneux saved when Magee picked out Rowlatt on 64. Cooper got swapped for Kareem Isiaka and Webster came off for Jordy Mongoy before Hutchings made a lovely sliding tackle to give away a corner.

City cleared off the line as Yila and Sears linked up and then Rustell was subbed for Olly Munt on 72. Dunn got a talking-to for catching Chambers.

Magee made another fine save to deny Evans before Munt pulled one wide in the 84th minute.

In six added minutes, Magee saved Ufuah’s effort and the hosts headed well over the bar on 92 before the Chi No1 repelled Sears’ shot one-handed.

Chi host Cheshunt at Oaklands Park on Good Friday (3pm).