Chichester City’s late fightback rescues unbeaten run as Cray Valley PM are held

Joe Moore’s 85th minute equaliser earned Chichester City a well-deserved 2-2 draw against Isthmian premier high-flyers Cray Valley PM to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

City had to make two changes to the starting XI that held league leaders Dartford in a goalless encounter away last week with influential midfielders Emmett Dunn and Joe Clarke absent. Moore came into the holding role alongside Charlie Bennett.

Skipper Rob Hutchings made a convincing header and Moore hooked clear in the opening minute before right-back Ryan Davidson was fouled by Kenny Aileru. Marcel Barrington crossed and Davidson cleared.

A tussle with Barrington resulted in a Hutchings’ delivery which led to the hosts winning the first corner – which Ethan Prichard took and the Millers’ backline repelled.

Chi City fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Cray Valley PM - picture by Neil Holmes

Cray keeper Harrison Chamberlain had a save to make seven minutes in to deny Hutchings. Next, MoM Sonny Black carved open the centre of the park and found Barrington, who expertly slid the ball under Kieran Magee for the opening goal.

The Chi custodian cleared in the 13th minute and Black had an effort blocked by Lloyd Rowlatt.

Magee had to save after Barrington threw the ball in for a Black header, and his defender Davidson then headed safely back to him when Tom Chambers and Dan Bowry exchanged passes. Davidsondealt with a Freddie Parker cross and City centre back Ben Pashley was fouled by Parker.

Prichard sent Isaac Bello off on a run but the Chi No7 lost control and impeded Chamberlain.

Chi City and Cray Valley PM go head to head - picture by Neil Holmes

Pashley, Bello and Prichard combined as the Lillywhites rebuilt from the back and another slick move between Hutchings and top scorer Jimmy Wild resulted in Prichard firing one over the bar.

Curtis Da Costa and Bello hooked up but the final cross was easy for Chamberlain to gather.

Kurt Cumberbatch went off for treatment in the 36th minute before Rowlatt, Prichard and Hutchings linked up to earn Bello a customary long throw – winning a corner from which debutant Bennett gleefully headed in the equaliser.

Chambers tried to cross as Paper Mills pressed but Davidson made a block before a minute into added time Black scored an outrageous goal, in off the post to make it 2-1.

The visitors started the second half brightly and a Tom Beere free kick got headed away for a corner. Another cross caused Magee little trouble.

Cray Valley sub Michael Ademiluyi had an effort blocked and Prichard was flagged offside when Wild and Moore looked to get things going. Barrington beat two players and got a cross off but the defence cleared and the hosts won a corner which Hutchings took after Bennett and Rowlatt linked. The ball came out to Prichard but he lifted his shot way over the bar.

Moore was pulled down for a Chichester set piece which Hutchings took, then Parker intercepted with Prichard threatening. Barrington hit one into the sidenetting and Mo Jammeh came on for Rowlatt on 68 minutes.

Bello got impeded and the ball fell to Jammeh from the free kick but his attempt was charged down. Davidson saw a cross intercepted; Bello blazed a shot over; and Moore went into the book for a foul on Chambers.

Chi spurned an opportunity to equalise after impressive stuff from Davidson and Prichard. Jake Scrimshaw replaced Bennett for the last 10.

Prichard won a corner which Hutchings delivered before it was headed out for another, and Moore got to the loose ball ahead of everyone to make it 2-2. He might have grabbed the winner too but his effort nicked off an opposition player for a corner.

Hutchings took this and a following one as the hosts looked for that all important fifth goal – but it ended all-square.

Chichester: Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Moore, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Bennett, Wild, Rowlatt, Prichard. (Jammeh, Munt, Scrimshaw)