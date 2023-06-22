Lewes’ squad is taking shape nicely for the 2023-24 Women’s Championship campaign – with a number of key stars saying they are delighted to commit for another season.

The biggest piece of news from The Dripping Pan in recent days has been the deal to secure the services of ‘incredible’ club captain Rhian Cleverly for 2023-24.

The 28-year-old will begin her fifth season as a Rook after being inducted into the Lewes FC Hall of Fame in this year’s awards.

She is a key figure for Lewes and leads the club to the highest of standards on and off the pitch.

Rhian Cleverly is one of a number of Lewes Women's players to agree to stay for the 23-24 season | Picture: James Boyes

Cleverly told the Rooks website: “After getting released in France in 2019, I doubted whether I’d ever play professional football again… hard to believe I’m back for my fifth season at Lewes FC.

“A record-breaking FA Cup quarter-final, an equal prize money campaign, double hip surgery, goals (in both ends), hall of fame and a global pandemic – it has been far from boring.

“Despite the grandma hips I know there’s still plenty more to play for and I know there’s still lots more to fight for. I hope you’re ready Rooks!”

Defender Ellie Hack and goalkeeper Emily Moore are among others retained for the new season.

Hack, who has just turned 21, will go into her fourth season with the club, having initially joined on-loan from Brighton in the 2020-21 season. She joined permanently in 2021-22 and became a regular in the Rooks back-line.

Last season she struggled with injury, but her talent, leadership and potential has been rewarded with another year.

Moore joined last summer from West Ham and has vied with Sophie Whitehouse for the No1 spot.

Midfield duo Amelia Hazard and Grace Palmer have also been handed new contracts.

Hazard, 22, is entering her third season as a Rook, having joined from London Bees.