Clinical Bridges in Seven Heaven

Bridges struck seven against a Sheppey side who seemed to fold in the second half, but it hardly started well for the home side.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday 9th September 2025 Isthmian League South East Division

Three Bridges 7 Sheppey United 1 (h-t : 1-1)

Referee : Callum Parke

Noel Leighton ran riot with a hat-trick against Sheppey

Awarded a penalty for a foul on the outstanding Hayden Velvick inside three minutes, Reece Hallard (normally so deadly from the spot) missed his second in a week when Adam Molloy easily gathered his kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then the turn of Bridges keeper Sam Roberts to have two moments to forget as he was caught in two minds with balls pumped down the middle that seemed to hang on the verge of the goal area. Josh Hallard's timely block averted the first danger, but on twenty minutes ROLANDO ONU netted from an angle after being forced wide.

But the Hallard brothers were both involved in Bridges' equaliser five minutes before half time, Reece playing the ball wide to Josh, whose low cross was met by an unerring finish by NOEL LEIGHTON.

Within four minutes of the second half, Bridges were ahead as VELVICK guided home from just outside the box, and on the hour LEIGHTON struck again after Reece Hallard's initial effort had been blocked by a now overworked defence.

Hayden Velvick was man of the match against Sheppey United.

Just two minutes elapsed before Velvick set up REECE HALLARD for a smart finish, and after 69 minutes failure to clear cost Sheppey again as LEIGHTON nodded home to complete his hat trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever busy Bryan Villavicencio set up REECE HALLARD for another on 75 minutes, and after a flurry of substitutions, one of them - BEN HOLDEN - netted from the spot in the last minute to complete a spell binding second half.

Player of the Match - Despite the claims of hat trick hero Noel Leighton, this went to HAYDEN VELVICK, who was a constant threat to the visitors all evening.

Bridges : Sam Roberts, Dan Ferreira, Josh Hallard, Sam Bull, Hayden Neathey, Bryan Villavicencio, Noel Leighton (Ben Holden, 82), Reece Hallard (Noel Fisher, 76), Ade Adeyinka (Harvey Woollard, 86), Hayden Velvick, Charlie Bennett (Kevin Rivera, 70).

Two more home games now follow in quick succession for Bridges with AFC Whyteleafe visiting on Saturday (13th) and Jersey Bulls flying in on Tuesday evening (16th).