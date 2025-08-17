Clinical Bridges too strong for Horsham YMCA

Three Bridges booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a convincing 4–1 win over Horsham YMCA at Jubilee Field on Saturday.

Three Bridges 4–1 Horsham YMCA

Saturday, August 16 – Jubilee Field

FA Cup Preliminary Round

Reece Hallard and Ade Adeyinka were on target again for Three Bridges, this time in the FA Cup.

Match Report by Robert Nastase

Assistant Manager Joe Kay named a full-strength line-up, underlining the club’s determination to make progress in the competition, and his decision was rewarded within minutes. In the 4th minute, Ade Adeyinka’s cross was flicked on by Kevin Rivera, and in-form forward Reece Hallard applied a composed finish at the back post.

The lead was doubled after 16 minutes when Adeyinka, this time on the end of the move, struck neatly with his left foot following good work from Hallard in the build-up.

The remainder of the half was interrupted by a series of stoppages, and shortly before the break, yellow cards were shown to Bridges defender Billy Irving and Horsham’s Archie Alexander following a minor altercation. The hosts nevertheless went into the interval with a deserved 2–0 lead.

Bridges resumed after the break with assurance and extended their advantage just before the hour. A driving run from Hayden Velvick ended with Hallard being brought down in the penalty area, and the striker confidently converted the resulting spot-kick for his second of the afternoon and seventh goal in four games.

Horsham briefly threatened a revival when Ousmane Dansoko dispossessed goalkeeper Sam Roberts and finished into an empty net to make it 3–1. However, any hopes of a comeback were ended on 71 minutes. A well-worked corner routine left Rivera unmarked in front of goal, and he made no mistake to restore Bridges’ three-goal cushion.

From that point, the home side managed the contest professionally, ensuring safe passage into the next round of the competition.

Player of the Match

Reece Hallard – Two goals and a constant attacking threat.

What’s Next?

Three Bridges travel to Marlow in the FA Trophy on Saturday August 23, before returning to league action away at Broadbridge Heath on Monday, August 25.

Three Bridges: Roberts, Ferreira (77’ Holden), Neathey, Irving, Bull, Woolard (C), Adeyinka, Velvick, Fisher (61’ Ojo), Hallard, Rivera (82’ Bennett).