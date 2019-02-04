Club praise the one Eastbourne Borough fan who made the trip to Truro

Just one determined fan made the almost 600-mile round trip to Truro last Saturday to watch Eastbourne Borough’s 2-0 defeat.

Ryan Haynes set off for the furthest south-westerly city in England at 5am on Saturday and arrived back in Eastbourne on the team bus at 1am on Sunday.

The official attendance at the Treyew Road ground was 341 - 340 home fans and one away.

The club said, “All the management, players and officials would like to thank Ryan for his support and dedication to Eastbourne Borough.

“Truro is a long trip and fans like Ryan are the lifeblood of any non-league football club. We all hope he enjoyed his trip, despite the result.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t bring home the three points for Ryan this time but we will do all we can to get a win on the board in our next match.”

Ryan’s trip this Saturday should be somewhat easier as Eastbourne Borough welcome Oxford City to Priory Lane in the National League South.