Striker Jake Hutchinson will bid goodbye to his Borough team-mates and to Priory Lane supporters this week.

Jake Hutchinson, in light blue, in his last game for Eastbourne Borough - against Havant on New Year's Day | Picture: Lydia Redman

Hutchinson, who is on a full-time contract at Colchester United, has been on loan at the SO Legal Community Stadium since the start of the season, and his loan agreement ended on Monday. Now Colchester are putting him to the test with a new loan move to National League premier side Aldershot.

The 21-year-old has made 21 first-team starts for the Sports and eight appearances off the bench, scoring 14 goals for Danny Bloor's side.

Manager Bloor commented: “It’s been a pleasure having Jake with us both on and off the field. He’s done very well for us and he is a fantastic character too. I wish him all the very best in the next stage of his development.

"I would personally like to thank Richard Hall the Colchester Utd loans manager for all his efforts and hard work while we have had Jake with us.”

The tall, athletic striker proved himself a powerful threat to opposing defenders right across National South, and has been a popular figure with the Priory Lane supporters.

Colchester Loan Manager Richard Hall said: “Jake has once again proved that he can score goals at the level he has gone to, and deserves his chance to play at the next level now.

"We want to thank Eastbourne Borough for giving Jake the opportunities to develop his game further, and wish them the best of luck for the remainder of the season. We also want to wish Jake himself all the best for this next chapter in his young career."

Hutchinson will join National League side Aldershot Town with immediate effect until the end of the 22/23 season.

