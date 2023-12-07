Colchester United v Crawley Town preview: Reds boss looking for second away win of the season

Crawley Town have won just one game away from home so far this season but manager Scott Lindsey believes it is nothing to worry about as they travel to Colchester United on Saturday.

The Reds have been in tremendous form at home but have struggled in terms of results away from home despite some good performances. But with Ben Gladwin holding team meetings and the positive attitude of the squad, Lindsey is confident. He said: “We know it's going to be a hard game. No matter who you play in this division they're all tough and we need to be really focused on what we're gonna do.

“I don't think there is much wrong, it's just the way its panned out in the way of results, our performances have been really good, in most of them away games we performed really well, you can probably take out the Swindon game but apart from that I think we performed really well.

“We got a win at Grimsby Town, some really vital points at some tough places, Salford, Stockport and Walsall but we definitely want to improve that and were mindful of that but there's not a lot wrong other than the result and hopefully we can get that over the line on Saturday.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The Reds have won three of their last three games against Colchester, drawing the other two but Lindsey said: “It's going to be tough because every game is tough in League Two.”

Crawley Town who are a considerably young side have leaders all over the pitch according to Lindsey but young midfielder Jay Williams has caught the attention of his manager.

The Reds manager said: “We have got some good leaders in the dressing room, not just Ben, Dion Conroy, Liam Kelly, some older players and even some younger players, Jay Williams, he's only 22 but you wouldn't think that, he plays like an experienced pro.”

Dion Conroy is likely to return to the squad but not the starting line-up after he was out with an injury. Lindsey said “ He is definitely gonna be in contention to be within the squad but it may be too soon for him to start, he trained today and trained well, he had no reaction from Tuesday which is obviously a plus.”