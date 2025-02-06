Comfortable week - but no title talk: Horsham boss praises players as Hamlet and Hastings are beaten

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola praised his players for a professional week’s work after they recorded back-to-back home wins to keep up their Isthmian premier promotion push.

A 3-0 weekend win over Dulwich Hamlet was followed by a 1-0 victory against Hastings United on Tuesday night to put them fourth in the table – just one point off top spot.

That’s ten wins in 11 for the Hornets ahead of another Sussex derby, at Whitehawk on Saturday.

Horsham and Hastings battle for supremacy | Picture by John Lines

Ola Ogunwamide was the week’s goal hero, with two of the strikes that downed Dulwich – Chris Dickson got the other – and a 70th-minute clincher against Hastings.

Di Paola said it was a pleasing week’s work and both wins were fully deserved.

"It was comfortable on Saturday,” he said. “We played all right and it was another day when I couldn’t be critical of the players.

"Tuesday night against Hastings was pretty comfortable too although on that occasion we couldn’t kill it off.

"We hit the inside of the post, we had one-on-ones, we just couldn’t put it in the net. It can be a worry the longer a game stays 0-0 but we kept working.”

Horsham have worked their way into a prime position for a title bid – but Di Paola said there was not much talk in the camp about that prospect.

Dartford and Billericay lead the standings on 58 points, with the Hornets, Dover and Cray Valley PM all a point behind.

The Darts have one game in hand over the other four sides.

Di Paola said his team had to keep plugging away and keeping pace with the other top teams while making sure the gap to the sides outside the play-off places – currently nine points – remained the same or grew bigger.

"We need to keep picking up points and keep clear of the pack,” he said. “We’re not playing catch-up in terms of fixtures this season like we were at this stage last season, so that’s a plus. But there are hard games to come.”

Di Paola said Saturday’s hosts Whitehawk were proving hard to beat following Shaun Saunders’ return as boss.

Horsham face a spell without Lee Harding, who’s had stitches in an ankle wound after a heavy challenge against Dulwich.