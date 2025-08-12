Commanding start to SCFL premier as Haywards Heath Town beat Seaford and Midhurst
After a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Ashford United, Heath were determined to bounce back – and they did so with an emphatic second-half performance.
The match began with Heath asserting control of possession, although it was Seaford who found themselves first in the referee’s book.
Josh Wright was shown a yellow card in the 7th minute for impeding Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke’s kick.
Heath maintained the pressure and in the 30th minute, Mark Goldson opened the scoring following a slick one-two between Harry Shooman and Billy Fuller. Goldson calmly slotted past Seaford goalkeeper Wester Young to give Heath the lead.
Just before half-time, Seaford found an equaliser when Josh Wright seized on a defensive lapse from Heath, converting a lofted ball into the net to make it 1-1 at the break.
Heath came out with renewed intensity in the second half, quickly regaining the lead in the 54th minute. Goldson, the initial goalscorer, turned provider, delivering a pinpoint ball for Shooman to score. And Heath struck again just a minute later, Goldson was back on the scoresheet, powering through Seaford's defense to extend the lead to 3-1.
Seaford had a chance to pull one back in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Stroomberg-Clarke produced a crucial save to deny Hayden Beaconsfield, preserving Heath’s two-goal advantage.
The game was put beyond doubt in the 76th minute when Seaford's Alex Saunders inadvertently turned Meehan’s cross into his own net, making it 4-1 to the hosts.
The comprehensive victory marks a strong start to the season for Heath, offering a solid foundation to build on as they look to carry this momentum forward into a busy August schedule.
Heath went to Midhurst on Tuesday night and won 4-0. Goldson scored two, Shooman one and there was an own goal, putting Heath in top spot.
They host Roffey in the Peter Bentley Cup on Saturday.