Committed win at Bath pleases boss Howell

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell praised the commitment of his players following their excellent 1-0 triumph at Bath City on Tuesday night.

It was a much-needed victory for the The Sports following their home loss against Gloucester City at Priory Lane last Saturday.

Borough, who are 15th in the National League South and nine points above the drop zone, are without a game tomorrow (Saturday) as Wealdon are in FA Trophy semi-final action.

“Someone asked me after Saturday, ‘Are the boys committed, are they fighting for each other?’ and they showed (against Bath) they really are,” insisted Howell.

“We played good football against Bath at times. You are never going to have complete control at these places.

“We passed the ball quite well and we had a couple of chances where on another day we might have nicked another two or three. We have to try and amass as many points between now and the end of the season. We are not going to be complacent, we need to keep working hard. We haven’t got a game this Saturday. We can have a break and make sure we are ready for the next home game.”

Borough are next in action against Truro City at Priory Lane on Saturday, March 24.

Match report p 79