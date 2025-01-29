'Complete' - Crawley Town boss says there is no one he can't praise after Mansfield Town display

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot said his side’s display at Mansfield Town was their ‘most complete performance’ as they claimed three valuable points.

The Reds jumped up one place in the League One table thanks to their 1-0 win at the One Call Stadium. Substitute Ade Adeyemo got the winner in the 81st minute after a dominant second half performance from Elliot’s side.

Dion Conroy and Charlie Barker, the latter produced a brilliant goal line clearance at the end to deny the Stags a point, were magnificent at the back for the Reds while Matt Cox had an impressive debut in goal.

"It’s probably the most complete performance we have put together,” Elliot told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex. “It’s a collection of all the defeats we had over Christmas, with all the good stuff rolled into one. There is no one I can’t praise. The work rate and the energy was absolutely fantastic.

Max Anderson in action against Mansfield Town | Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It’s been a tough period for the lads, there’s been a lot thrown at us on and off the pitch, what’s been pleasing is we have been able to take that in our stride and have come together and shown how good they can be.

"I don’t want to get carried away, we have come away and won 1-0 with a good performance but ultimately we need to make sure that performance is our consistent level now."

This was the first win in eight for the Reds and Elliot was delighted for the matchwinner Ade, who scored with almost his first touch. "I am just pleased for Ade because he has got some criticism recently,” said Elliot. “He just needs to put it all out there and give himself the best opportunity because when he does, Ade can be absolutely anything.

"He got his goal but giving it the hard yards and getting in at the back stick and he deserves it because he is such a lovely human being. He’s played a really big part for us this year and he has been excellent."

Reds host Wrexham at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.