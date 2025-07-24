Controversial Lewes FC Women sale plans go to vote

Lewes FC’s proposed sale of their women’s side will go to an owner’s vote this weekend – although the result will not change the club’s intentions to sell.

From today (Thursday) until Monday (July 28) the Rooks are inviting their 2,000-plus owners to indicate their level of support for the proposal to explore investment in their women’s side, including the likely scenario of selling a majority stake.

This is being termed an ‘Advisory Vote’, with owners able to offer their opinions but unable to ultimately change the board of directors’ decision.

In recent email communications to owners, the club’s board said: “The primary objective is to enable the women’s team to become fully professional, enhance performance and build on our ‘Equality FC’ legacy.”

The communications added that any deal would only be completed if it was made with “a strategic and aligned investor and for the benefit of the whole club.”

The board added that they are “currently in early conversations with potential investors”, with pressure applied by the board’s self-imposed target of September to complete a sale.

On Monday, Lewes FC Supporters’ Club held a meeting attended by Lewes FC Chief Operating Officer Kelly Lindsey and Finance Director Russell Davis.

No official minutes of the meeting have been published by either side at the time of writing, but it is understood that Lindsey and Davis delivered a report of the club’s finances and presented the case to vote in favour of the board’s plans.

Elsewhere, a group of 12 Lewes FC Juniors coaches this week penned a letter to club owners in support of the proposals.

In the letter, the coaches said: “Unfortunately, it is unclear how the current 100% fan-ownership model can successfully address the needs of our players. Without investment, the challenges facing girls’ grassroots football in Lewes will only grow.”

Elsewhere, Lewes FC Women kicked off their pre-season campaign last Sunday with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Saltdean United Women.

No result has been disclosed for the game, while Lewes Women’s friendly against Worthing FC Women, scheduled for this Sunday, has been cancelled.

Lewes have publicly appealed for a new opponent for the date, with more preparation for their upcoming season set to come before a new head coach is appointed.

Lewes FC Men, meanwhile, continue their pre-season with a home match against Worthing FC this Saturday, 3pm.