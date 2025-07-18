Controversial sale of Lewes FC women’s team is back on table

Lewes FC have shocked supporters by revealing fresh proposals to sell a majority stake in their women’s side.

In an email issued to owners, the club’s board of directors outlined their intentions to revive a project which last reached an advanced stage with the aborted Mercury/13 investment in the 2023/24 season.

A long-spanning email of over 5,500 words described how the board still intend to raise funds by welcoming investment in their women’s side, realistically in the form of a majority stake. Specifically, the email mentioned two ‘pillars’ of ambitions, with the first feeding into the second.

The email said that ‘Pillar 1’ is: “To sell a majority stake in LFC Women to a strategic and aligned investor to maximise the potential of LFC Women.”

The future of Lewes Women is again up for debate, with a sale to a majority stakeholder being discussed | Picture: James Boyes

It continued that ‘Pillar 2’, is to: “Ensure that any investment delivers benefits to the whole club, in line with ambitions to reimagine the future of the CBS [Community Benefit Society] and LFF [Lewes Football Foundation] that we are committed to shaping together.”

Following these proposals, the board detailed that they wish to hold an owners’ vote between Thursday 24th July and Monday 28th July. It was later added that this vote would be “affirmatory”, with the board set to move forward with their plans whatever the vote’s outcome.

It is this point that appears to have frustrated those in opposition to the plans.

Lewes FC Supporters’ Club, who in 2023 held a poll on the Mercury/13 investment which returned 53% approval, this week held another poll on its members’ opinions on the latest proposals, with just 14.7% in support. However, these results came from 129 responses, representing only around 5% of the 2,500+ owners Lewes FC state they have.

A Supporters’ Club statement following this week’s vote said: “It’s our strong belief that the Supporters Club membership is far more representative of the committed supporters that turn up at The Dripping Pan every week than the club’s ownership.”

It continued: “We hope, therefore, that the board recognise the strength of feeling amongst core supporters on this issue.”

Lewes FC owners were invited to an in-person meeting to discuss the proposal on Wednesday of this week and further communications about the owners’ vote are expected shortly.

Lewes FC Women, who are in the third tier after relegation from the Championship at the end of 23-24, remain without a head coach at the time of writing, and it is not known whether any appointment would be dependent on investment.