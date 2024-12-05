Could this Crawley Town duo become the new 'SAS' partnership? The early signs are good

When you look back through the annals of football history, there have been some memorable strike partnerships.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You think of the likes of Kenny Dalgliesh and Ian Rush, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke or Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham.

And now there appears to be a partnership starting to blossom for Crawley Town - and they could have the same nickname as the latter above - SAS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley fans have been used to seeing just the one striker up top in the past couple of seasons but in recent games Will Swan and Tola Showunmi have shown signs of a good understanding and their partnership has coincided with the Reds good run of form of five league games unbeaten.

Crawley Town striker Tola Showunmi | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And in their last outing, the pair combined with Showunmi firing home a spectacular goal to set Rob Elliot’s side on their way to victory against Charlton Athletic.

Swan, who had been playing as a lone striker has dropped slightly deeper, playing off Showunmi in what is a slight tweak to the formation we had seen at the start of Elliot’s reign.

It may have been a forced change due to injuries, but it seems to be working and it may be the way forward for Elliot and the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Showunmi is relishing his link up with Swan. “I really enjoy playing with Swanny,” he said. “He can come under, we can link the play. He's given me a couple assists already, so yes, I'm enjoying it. It’s just a slight tweak in the system, but I think it's working well so far.”

Crawley Town's Will Swan | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And how do they build that strike partner relationship? “I think it's communication on the pitch and off the pitch and then working at it in training because obviously we practice the pattern, like linking up with each other, so that helps and also communication on the pitch,” said the 24-year-old. “I know if he presses, I'm coming back in and if I press, I know where he's going to be. When he has the ball, I tell him where I'd prefer and stuff like that.”

Showunmi’s goal against Charlton was a stunning strike and the striker was quick to praise Swan for his contribution. “I go up for the header from the throw-in and it goes to Swanny [Will Swan]. He does really well to get it back to me. I just take a touch out of my feet, take one more touch and I realise I'm in a shooting position, so I just wrap my foot around it and thankfully it ends up in the other top corner.”

The only downside to the goal at The Valley was that it was not in front of the 600+ Reds fans who travelled to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Showunmi said: “It's been amazing just to see the atmosphere and the passion around the club. It's been a really cool thing for me to be a part of.

“You could hear them from the other end of the stadium going crazy, that made it even better.”

Showunmi added: “As a striker, your job is to score goals, so getting the first one off your back is really important and you just feel like you can go on from there. The first one in the cup was a special one for me, to be fair, because it was my first goal back in England and I’m just kicking on from there.”