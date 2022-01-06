Covid calls off Lewes Women's first game of 2022

Lewes Women's first game of the new year has been postponed. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Rooks were due to welcome Durham Women in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday but an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Durham squad, coupled with pre-existing injuries, has resulted in the game being postponed.

Fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted directly for refunds and re-issues.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Lewes have not played since their FA WSL Cup penalty shootout win over Reading on December 15.