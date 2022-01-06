Covid calls off Lewes Women's first game of 2022
Lewes Women's first game of the new year has been postponed.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:22 pm
The Rooks were due to welcome Durham Women in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday but an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Durham squad, coupled with pre-existing injuries, has resulted in the game being postponed.
Fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted directly for refunds and re-issues.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
Lewes have not played since their FA WSL Cup penalty shootout win over Reading on December 15.
The Rooks hope to return to action on Sunday, January 16 when they make the trip to Charlton Athletic.