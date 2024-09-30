Cowfold hit double figures in match against Brockham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowfold FC 10-0 Brockham FC West Sussex FL Div 2 North.

A Sussex versus Surrey battle which saw a dominant display from the home side at Cowfold Playing Field.

The weather was perfect for football, and after a midweek rain storm the pitch looked great.

The first half was fairly competitive with the quality of Cowfold shining through and they took a 3-0 lead into the changing room for their cuppa tea. Brockham played their part and created a few opportunities, but did look out of their depth.

Cowfold Attack

When the second half kicked off it was as though the half time cuppa had some rocket fuel in it. Brockham felt the full force of the leaders of the West Sussex Division 2 North league leaders.

One shot after another came thrashing down on the away goal. Within five minutes of the second half Cowfold had scored another three. Brockham knew their afternoon was over and they waved the white flag.

As the game continued, Cowfold managed another four, which makes 27 goals in just 4 league games.

The goals were shared around by R.Baldwin, M.Spooner, C.Nash, H.Franks, J. Marks and G.Nash. With the Man of the Match award going to G. Nash. Next up for the Champions elect is Southwater (3rd).