Cox delighted with Lancing FA Cup progress - and wants winning mentality in league

Dean Cox hailed Lancing’s latest FA Cup victory – then called for his players to take their winning form into their SCFL premier campaign.

Two goals from Gabe Robinson and one from Frankie Spiteri gave them a 3-0 preliminary round win at home to Harefield United on Saturday and set up a trip to their league rivals Steyning Town in the next round.

That’s two FA Cup wins for the Lancers – in contrast to their league campaign, which has begun with defeats to Forst Row and Roffey.

Cos said: “I thought we played really well on Saturday – special mention to Ryan Riddles, who I thought was fantastic in centre midfield. I could name any of the palyers, though.

"We looked a lot more threatening and creative, and we could maybe have scored a couple more. I was delighted for Gabe Robinson to get two and for Frankie Spiteri to get his first goal of the season.

"The problen we’re going to face is that we need to be consistent, and we certainly need to start taking that into our league form, but it’s a massive confidence boost and we’ve earned some prize money for the club which is vital for us which we’re delighted about.

"We’re looking forward to the next round and seeing if we can get even further in the competition.

"But moving forward, more consistency is what’s going to be needed. The players applied themselves really well on Saturday and it was a great day for the club and management and players. We’re delighted to get through.

"A nice clean sheet is always good but hopefully we can take that into the league and get some points on the board.”

The Steyning-Lancing tie is scheduled for Saturday, August 30, but before then the Lancers go to… Steyning, for a change, this time in the league – this evening (Aug 19) then visit Phoenix Sports in the FA Vase first qualifying round on Saturday and host Midhurst in the league on bank holiday Monday.