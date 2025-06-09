Cox names five-strong backroom team at Lancing as friendlies are confirmed

Dean Cox has unveiled his backroom team as Lancing FC’s new start gets moving.

Cos has returned to Culver Road for a second spell as manager after the club suffered a disastrious season in which they went through three managers and were relegated from the Isthmian south east division to the SCFL premier.

Cox said of his new management team: “Each of them brings something different to the table, but all of them are here to raise standards and push the club forward.”

Steve Carlberg will be assistant manager and Cox said: “Steve’s been with me from the start. He’s reliable, well-organised, and a strong presence around the group.

Dean Cox | Picture: Chris Neal

"He handles a lot of the day-to-day work behind the scenes and plays a key role in setting the tone in the dressing room. We’re aligned in how we want to achieve targets.”

Ryan Andrews will be head coach, Cox saying: “Ryan steps in as head coach and brings a sharp approach to player development. He’ll lead on training, support recruitment, and help shape how we play. He’s calm, detailed, and sets high standards, which is exactly what this squad needs.”

Richard Sinnott’s role will be coach support: “Richard’s a big help on the training pitch, bringing good energy and structure to sessions. He’s been solid in pre-season planning and will continue playing a key part in how we prepare and train each week,” Cox said. Mark Stuart will be goalkeeping coach – Cox said: “Mark returns as GK coach and brings plenty of experience. His sessions are focused, intense and respected by the keepers. He knows the levels we’re aiming for and will help push our goalkeepers to get there.”

Callum Morin will be club physio. “Callum rejoins as physio and takes charge of player care and recovery. He’s professional, switched-on and makes sure the squad is looked after properly before, during and after matchdays,” added Cox.

"We’ve now got a solid team in place. Everyone’s on the same page and working hard behind the scenes to get this club where it should be.”

The Lancers have announced a series of friendlies.

They’ll start with three home games – versus a Worthing XI on Saturday, July 5, Eastbourne Town on Tuesday 8 and Crowborough on Saturday 12.

Then they’ll visit Shoreham on Saturday 19 for the John Brown Trophy and Worthing United on Thursday 24. They then come back to Culver Road to host Seaford on Saturday 26.