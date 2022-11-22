Crawley Town are drawing 0-0 with Gillingham at half-time whilst Tony Craig has made his 700th career appearance.

The Reds have maintained their strong home form in the league under Lewis Young heading into half-time.

In their last three league games at the Broadfield Stadium since Young’s appointment, Crawley have won on every occasion.

Craig is the Reds only change from their recent away loss to Walsall and has now made 700 career appearances. Heading into the break, the former Millwall captain has played with full confidence as Crawley look for their second clean sheet under Young.

Crawley Town defender Tony Craig is making his 700th career appearance. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley’s attacking trio of Ashley Nadesan, Tom Nichols and Dom Telford started for their third successive game under Young. Since kick-off, neither of them has significantly troubled Gillingham’s goalkeeper Jake Turner whilst Nick Tsaroulla has looked the most dangerous pushing forward from left-back.

Gillingham’s biggest chance from the first half came when Joe Gbode missed a point-blank strike in Crawley’s penalty area in the 41st minute. Had the winger connected with the shot he could’ve opened the scoring for the Gils and temporally lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The Gils go into the second half with a yellow card to their defender their Max Ehmer and Gbode. Ehmer was booked in the 18th minute for a late challenge on Tom Nichols whilst two minutes later, Gbode was penalised for an altercation with Craig.

Dom Jeffries connected well with a volley outside Crawley’s box early on in the first half. Despite striking with power, the midfielder didn’t trouble Ellery Balcombe as the ball struck the Eden Utilities Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad